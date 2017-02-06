Naughton set for Leigh switch

45 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC’s utility back Curtis Naughton is set to join Leigh Centurions ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old will start the campaign at LSV after the Centurions were left short of bodies in the backs following injuries to Gregg McNally and James Clare.

McNally is set to miss almost three months of action with an ankle injury, while James Clare is set for a spell on the sidelines after scans showed that he had picked up a knee injury in Leigh’s recent pre-season victory over Dewsbury Rams.

Although the Centurions still have plenty of talent in their backs roster, Neil Jukes has made a move for Naughton to cover any further injuries picked up in the early stages of the season.

Naughton has struggled to break into the Hull FC side on a consistent basis, scoring eight tries in 16 appearances last year. He was sent out on loan to Huddersfield Giants last season but returned to Hull before making an appearance due to a quick flurry of injuries.