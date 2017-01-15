Pre-season round up: Wakefield beat Super League opposition again as Widnes hammer Halifax

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity produced a stunning fightback to defeat local rivals Castleford Tigers 32-30.

Chris Chester’s side trailed 32-4 just after half-time following Cas tries through Luke Gale, Greg Minkin, Paul McShane, Greg Eden and Luke Million.

Reece Lyne’s try before the break had given Wakefield some hope, and they ultimately secured a memorable victory as Sam Williams, Bill Tupou, James Batchelor, Joe Arundel, Tom Johnstone and Anthony Walker all scored to cut the deficit.

A youthful Leeds Rhinos side won the first ever Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Cup with a 21-14 victory over Hunslet.

Jordan Lilley’s late drop-goal secure the victory after the League 1 outfit had threatened to upset their neighbours with the scores tied at 14-14 with 15 minutes to go. Cory Aston, Ash Handley (2) and Josh Walters were the try-scorers for the Rhinos.

Widnes Vikings cruised past Championship side Halifax 30-0.

In atrocious conditions, the two sides looked set to play out an even contest when Widnes entered the sheds at half-time leading 4-0.

But their superiority prevailed in the second-half as Charly Runciman, Patrick Ah Van, Danny Craven, Macgraff Leuluai and Ryan Ince all scored.

Salford Red Devils were victorious in their first pre-season game as they defeated Rochdale Hornets 44-18.

Million Pound Game hero Gareth O’Brien opened the scoring, while Greg Johnson scored a hat-trick to start the campaign in style. Debutant Kris Welham was also among the scorers for the Red Devils.

Ian Hardman celebrated his testimonial match with a try as Featherstone Rovers defeated York City Knights 46-4.

Elsewhere, League 1 side Barrow held Oldham to a draw, Swinton Lions showed why they are being heavily tipped with a 52-18 victory over North Wales Crusaders, while Dewsbury Rams lost to the touring Yowies 30-28.

Finally, Keighley Cougars stunned Whitehaven by hammering the heavily-tipped Cumbrians 42-0, while Oxford overcame amateur side Hunslet Club Parkside 10-4.