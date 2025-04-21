12 Super League players charged following Easter Weekend as Leigh Leopards star banned but Cade Cust escapes suspension

12 Super League players have been charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel this afternoon, with Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape the only man being suspended.

Ipape was charged with Grade C Dangerous Contact following his side’s 18-14 win over Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

As such, the PNG international was slapped with five penalty points which took him to the 7.5-point threshold for a one-match suspension.

Elsewhere, Hull FC playmaker Cade Cust has escaped a suspension after being charged with Grade C Head Contact for his tackle on Hull KR’s Arthur Mourgue in the Black and Whites’ 28-14 loss on Friday.

Cust has been given three penalty points which takes him up to four overall, but the Match Review Panel has stated that the Hull man would have been given five points, but two were taken off due Cust being red carded in the game itself.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Trip – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Cade Cust (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade C Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3* – Total Points: 4

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition Hull KR – Grade A Late Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition Hull KR – Grade A Late Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 5

Moses Mbye (St Helens) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Cooper Jenkins (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1-Match Suspension – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5

Harvey Makin (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Head Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Ollie Partington (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Late Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5

Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Contrary Behaviour – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1