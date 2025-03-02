1895 Cup quarter-final draw as Wembley moves step closer for Championship sides

FEATHERSTONE will have an opportunity to exact revenge on London when the two clubs meet in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup on the first weekend of April.

Rovers recently went to the Broncos in the second round of this season’s Championship competition and suffered a shock 14-12 defeat.

That scoreline resulted in the departure of Featherstone coach James Ford and his replacement by Paul Cooke.

The quarter-finals will be contested entirely by Championship clubs, with Oldham the only club remaining that has never played at Wembley Stadium.

The Roughyeds, who defeated their League One neighbours Rochdale 58-6 on Sunday, will host Barrow, who defeated new boys Goole 34-16, at Boundary Park.

The favourites Bradford passed a difficult test at Batley, scraping through 16-12 in a fiercely contested game, and they will host Sheffield at Bartercard Odsal.

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup quarter-final draw:

Featherstone Rovers v London Broncos

Bradford Bulls v Sheffield Eagles

York Knights v Widnes Vikings

Oldham v Barrow Raiders

The ties will be played on the weekend of 5th/6th April.