20 Questions: Getting to know Hull FC winger Lewis Martin

Get to know Super League’s top try-scorer from last season, Hull FC’s Lewis Martin, as he tackles our 20 Questions.

1 What has been the greatest moment of your career so far?

Getting in the Dream Team and being the top try-scorer in the league this season.

2 Could you have expected the year to turn out the way it has?

Definitely not. Coming into this year I just wanted to play as many games as I could and hopefully solidify a spot in the team. To finish as top try-scorer and be in the Dream Team is crazy. If someone had said that at the start, I’d have said no way.

3 What have been your highlights of the year?

The Challenge Cup, knocking the holders out, was class. We had quite a few good team performances – away at Leigh, home to Wakefield. But I think the whole year has been a highlight. It’s been the first proper season for myself in the team and I’ve loved every minute. It’s a great group and I’m excited for the future.

4 Do you have any particular goals in mind for the next few years?

Individually I hope to be back in the Dream Team, and I hope to play for England one day in my career, that is a goal. As a team, the (top) six is the aim for next year. We want to play in big games, and why not win a trophy? I want to win trophies.

5 Tell us an interesting fact about yourself?

The only interesting one is playing in Hull City’s academy for eight years, from eight until 15.

6 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

I didn’t really have one as I played football growing up, so I looked up to Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

7 Do you have any game-day superstitions?

I have spag bol the night before every game, but other than that I don’t believe in superstitions.

8 What annoys you more than anything?

When people eat loud. That’s mad, I hate it.

9 If you could attend any sporting event in the world which would it be?

The World Cup Final in football – hopefully with England in it!

10 What is the go-to song/artist on your music playlist?

Drake. I went to see him a month ago in Manchester.

11 If you could be on any celebrity TV or reality TV show, which would it be?

The Traitors. I love it, it’s a great show. I wouldn’t be very good though. I’d probably have to be a Faithful, I couldn’t be a Traitor.

12 Where is the most interesting place you have visited on holiday?

I’d probably say Florida, when I went to Disney World. I’m off to Vegas so that will be pretty cool.

13 Which superpower would you most like to have?

Invisibility or teleportation, they’re both pretty cool. I like Harry Potter! It would be cool to sneak about.

14 What is your ideal night out?

Probably start in the pub, maybe watch some footy, and then venture into town and see where the night takes you. It’s more about the people you’re with.

15 What hobbies do you have outside of the game?

I like football, I like Fifa. I’m a gamer, I play Call of Duty. Sport in general, I’ll sit and watch any sport. Darts, tennis, anything.

16 If you could have a night out with any celebrity, alive or dead, who would it be?

I’d probably say Mike Tyson. I think that would be a great night out. Anything could happen!

17 If you could travel back to any moment in history, which would it be?

When England won the World Cup. Take me back to 1966.

18 What is your favourite film?

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. That’s my go-to, I’ve watched that film a lot of times.

19 Is there a star from another sport you admire?

Cristiano Ronaldo for his work ethic. How he got to the top, from a scrawny kid from Portugal to being one of the best athletes ever.

20 Where do you see yourself in 20 years’ time?

Hopefully with a nice family and a few kids, that’s the aim for me.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 514 (November 2025)