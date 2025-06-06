20 Questions: Getting to know Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis

Ahead of the Challenge Cup final, get to know Hull KR’s reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis.

1 How good a coach is Willie Peters?

He’s very good. He’s someone who’s taken me under his wing and he is trying to make me the best player I can be on and off the field.

2 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

Danny McGuire. He was great and it’s now good that I can go up against him as a player against a coach. I got a couple over him last season so I’ll take that.

3 Is there a star from another sport you admire?

Marcus Smith from rugby union. What he’s done in terms of world rugby union is a real credit to him and the game.

4 What has been the greatest personal moment of your career so far?

Obviously the Man of Steel award is up there, but it’s got to be making my England debut. That was something I’d always dreamt about doing as a kid, so it was always a goal of mine. So to do that was great.

5 Is Hull the greatest city on earth?

Urrrmmm, yes!

6 If you could attend any sporting event in the world which would it be?

The Masters in Golf. I am a big golf fan and generally just follow everyone in that. I just like golf to be fair so watch anyone.

7 Who is the best musician/band you have seen perform live?

I’ve never actually been to a concert to see any band or musicians. It’s just not something I fancy doing.

8 In terms of listening to music though, who are your go to artists?

There are a couple of singers I listen to – people like Burna Boy, Giveon and people like that.

9 What is top of your bucket list?

We’re back to golf aren’t we? But it would be to go to the Masters and see the best players in the world play at the best course in the world.

10 Which superpower would you most like to have?

Teleport – just to go from one place to the other just like that. I’d probably go to somewhere like Hawaii – just go straight there without all the travel involved. It would certainly save on the hassle of flights.

11 Can you tell us a joke?

No I can’t, I’m awful with them. Tom Davies is the biggest joker in the squad so he’d probably be able to tell you one.

12 What’s your most embarrassing moment?

I’ve got a scar on my nose because when I was a little kid I fell asleep in a bar with my dad and my grandad and hit my nose on that metal pole around the bar and split it open. That was quite embarrassing.

13 If you weren’t a rugby league player what would you be doing?

I’d be a farmer. That’s the family business so I’d have followed them into that.

14 If you could go back and see any of the past greats of rugby league play live, who would it be?

It’s got to be Roger Millward – he was a special player. He’s a Hull KR legend so I’d have loved to see him play.

15 Do you have any funny stories about any of your team mates?

Oh no! What happens in training stays at training!

16 What is your favourite film?

Happy Gilmore. I don’t know why I’m bringing it all around to golf again, but I do like Adam Sandler so I do watch that a lot.

17 What is your ideal night out?

Just with the lads having a good time. Anywhere we go together we can make enjoyable.

18 What is your go-to take away meal?

Definitely a Chinese. I don’t really have a set dish, because it would depend how I feel, but I like salt and pepper chicken, duck, bit of boiled rice, chips, all sorts really.

19 If you could be on any TV Celebrity special or reality TV show, which would it be?

I reckon I could give I’m a Celebrity a good go. The bugs and things like that wouldn’t put me off too much, I’d just be having a laugh and I’d be in Australia!

20 Can England beat Australia in the Ashes this year?

100 per cent we can. We all have the belief that we can compete with Australia and we have the team to do it.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 509 (June 2025)