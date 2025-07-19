Joel Tomkins admits that Dragons must focus on next season

CATALANS DRAGONS coach Joel Tomkins admits to looking to 2026 after his club’s latest defeat to Hull KR.

“I’m pleased enough with the effort today, the game was a fair reflection of where we are at as a team and where they are at,” he said.

“Our young boys on the edges just couldn’t really handle their linespeed. They were allowed to slow the ruck down today, the way the game was refereed and has been all season they took advantage of it.

“They have a slow ruck and their linespeed was outstanding on the other side of the ball; we couldn’t slow them down, they have got some good backfield players who gain ruckspeed for them and we just couldn’t handle them.

“I think it’s a fair reflection of where they are at and where we want to be.”

Asked if he already had one eye on next year, and whether or not he would like the top job, interim coach Tomkins said, “There is definitely an element of that (looking forward to next season). We will be approaching these last eight games and we’ve got to salvage what we can.

“It’s obviously been a disappointing season for all sorts of reasons and we’ll try to salvage what we can from the remaining games but there will be one eye on the players who will be here next season and we’ll try to gain some experience with those boys who will be playing for the Dragons next season.

“When Steve (McNamara) left the club, Bernard (Guasch, club owner) asked me if I would be involved in the recruitment side of the club. The results haven’t gone our way and it’s been a difficult job up to this point, but there are large elements of the job that I am really enjoying.

“It’s kind of confirmed to me that I want to be a head coach and I’ve thrown my hat in the ring, I know the club are looking at quite a few options so whatever they decide I will go with.”