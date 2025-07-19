Lewis return restores Robins’ confidence

CATALANS DRAGONS 6

HULL KR 34

STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

SUPER LEAGUE’S top side got back to winning ways with a return to form in Perpignan and ended a seven-match losing run at Stade Gilbert Brutus stretching back to 2019.

Two defeats in a row were quickly forgotten on a steamy night in the south of France where talismanic leader Mikey Lewis returned from injury to guide Hull KR to a comprehensive win.

Rovers extended their lead at the top of the table to four points thanks to an unlikely victory earlier in the day for their bitter city rivals Hull FC at second-placed Wigan.

The last time these teams met it finished 68-0 at New Craven Park but the return of Catalans’ captain Ben Garcia (suspended for punching in that game four weeks ago), Tariq Sims and Arthur Romano put more steel into the Dragons on their home turf.

Rovers were without captain Eliott Minchella but their starting 13 contained four former Dragons in Tyrone May, Michael McIlorum, Tom Davies and Arthur Mourgue, who drew a polite round of applause from French fans but which was drowned out by the 1,600 Robins supporters – the biggest number of away fans for a game in Perpignan so far this year.

With temperatures touching 30 degrees centigrade, both sides suffered in the heat and it started off at a searing pace, both sides losing possession with some ferocious tackles.

The first side to blink were the Dragons when Tommy Makinson put a goal-line drop-out straight into touch and from the restart Tyrone May jinked his way through the line and passed to Jack Broadbent for a five-metre simple romp between the posts, converted by Lewis for a 6-0 lead.

Then young French centre Léo Darrelatour lost the ball when tackled in his own half and the Robins almost struck again but the final pass to Davies went astray. Then Peta Hiku couldn’t collect a Lewis high-ball in goal for what would have been a simple try as the visitors turned up the heat.

Another young French player, Clément Martin, then dropped the ball on a 20-metre restart and that man Lewis pounced after a strong drive from Sam Luckley. Morgue added the conversion to double the lead.

Lewis thought he’d trebled the try tally when he pounced after Broadbent collected the ball after a strong tackle on César Rougé and fed his stand-off, but the video referee saw a knock-on by Broadbent.

Lewis then knocked on over the line as the half-time hooter beckoned or what could have been his hat-trick but the score remained 12-0 at the interval and Dragons’ centre Arthur Romano limped off with a hamstring strain.

The pain continued in the second half for Catalans when Peta Hiku broke through on a 30-metre romp, and Jack Broadbent found Joe Burgess to score in the left corner in the 45th minute, Mourgue converting from the touchline.

Broadbent scored his second ten minutes later after Catalans coughed up the ball ten metres from their own line and the favour was returned at the other end when Rovers fumbled over their own line and prop Romain Navarrete pounced for his side’s first points.

Mikey Lewis was always going to have the last laugh when he kick-chased to score in the 72nd minute in front of the jubilant Robins fans.

Joe Burgess then upstaged him with a 70-metre flourish for his second try as the Robins finished with a romp.

GAMESTAR: It’s no coincidence that the Robins are back to winning ways with the inspirational Mikey Lewis back in the team at his dynamic best.

GAMEBREAKER: Joe Burgess’s try five minutes after the interval put any doubts to bed for Hull KR.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Mikey Lewis’s 72nd-minute kick-ahead and 60-metre race to score was simply magical.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

2 pts Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

1 pt Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons)

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Arthur Romano

29 Léo Darrelatour

28 Clément Martin

6 Luke Keary

18 César Rougé

15 Chris Satae

14 Alrix Da Costa

16 Romain Navarrete

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

9 Benjamin Garcia

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Tariq Sims

24 Franck Maria

31 Denive Balmforth

18th man

21 Théo Fages

Also in 21-man squad

5 Nick Cotric

19 Paul Séguier

23 Matthieu Laguerre

Tries: Navarrete (63)

Goals: Auspuro-Bichet 1/1

HULL KR

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

18 Jack Broadbent

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

14 Michael McIlorum

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

17 Rhyse Martin

12 James Batchelor

11 Dean Hadley

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

16 Jai Whitbread

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

25 Bill Leyland

18th man

21 Jack Brown

Also in 21-man squad

13 Elliott Michella

33 Harvey Horne

36 Noah Booth

Tries: Broadbent (13, 55), Lewis (31, 72), Burgess (45, 77),

Goals: Mourgue 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12; 0-18, 0-22, 6-22, 6–28, 6-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Romain Navarrete Hull KR: Mikey Lewis

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 0-12

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 9,187