Debut beckons for East Wales Girls

An East Wales Girls Under 14s side will take to the field for the first time on Saturday when they travel to Oldham to face Waterhead Warriors (kick-off 12.30pm) writes Ian Golden

It’s the next step in the progression of representative Rugby League for girls, after matches were played by South Wales Jets this year (they took on West Wales Jets in an opposed training session at this summer’s `Jets Fest’, then beat English side Oulton Raidettes at The Gnoll in Neath.

Most of the East Wales Girls side have been selected from the lone team running in the region, in South Wales Jets, but there are acknowledgements to Cynon Valley Cavaliers and Torfaen Tigers, where girls have played in their Under 12s sides this or last year.

Seven players from the Jets’ win over Raidettes – Abbie Barnfield, Willow Clift, Gracie Coles, Emie George, Ruby Hemming, Cailyn Jarvis and Molly Russ – will be playing on Saturday. Gracie Coles will captain the side.

Head coach Robert Coles said: “I am incredibly proud to be laying the foundations for a Girls’ Rugby League pathway in Wales. I am sure that this is a long-overdue step toward greater inclusion, opportunity, and visibility in our sport.

“Starting from scratch is never easy. We’re navigating real challenges around funding, resources, and the capacity needed to support our environment. But our passion and belief in these and future girls – and what this pathway represents – keeps us pushing forward.

“This Saturday, we’re thrilled to be heading north, but it’s more than just a fixture, it’s a chance for our girls to experience the game at its roots, to compete, connect, and grow. We’re grateful for every opportunity to get boots on the ground and show what Welsh Girls’ Rugby League is all about.

“On a personal note, I want to thank everyone supporting us behind the scenes, your encouragement means everything. And to our sponsors, your financial backing is helping us get kit in place, which we’re hoping to unveil very soon. Your belief in this journey is making a real difference.

“Diolch to everyone backing us, this is just the beginning.”

East Wales Under 14s will subsequently get together with a West Wales Under 14s squad for a joint training session at The Wern in Merthyr on Saturday 29 November, ahead of boys Under 14s and Under 16s matches that day.

East Wales Girls Under 14s squad: Maisie Moose Barratt, Isla Law (Cynon Valley Cavaliers), Abbie Barnfield, Jocy Birtwistle, Maisie Bratcher, Grace Busby, Willow Clift, Gracie Coles, Sophia Cole-Wilkins, Freya Davidson, Lola Davies, Lyra Davies, Emie George, Ruby Hemming, Ffion Jenkins, Sophie Letman, Grace Louca-Jones, Ava Norton, Molly Russ, Sophie Webb (all South Wales Jets), Cailyn Jarvis (Torfaen Tigers).