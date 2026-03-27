Adam Doueihi leads Wests Tigers to shock win at New Zealand Warriors

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 14 WESTS TIGERS 32

WILL KERRIGAN, Go Media Stadium, Friday

ADAM DOUEIHI made sure Wests didn’t miss Jarome Luai too much, as the Tigers ruined the Warriors’ unbeaten start to 2026 with a stunning boil-over in Auckland.

Benji Marshall’s men lost Luai to a knee injury in round three, but his halves partner Doueihi stepped up alongside Brisbane recruit Jock Madden.

New Zealand were buoyed by the early return of Luke Metcalf from an ACL injury, and they shot to an early 10-0 lead before losing Adam Pompey to the sin bin.

The Tigers failed to breach the Aucklanders’ defence while they had their one-man advantage, although posted three tries in the eight minutes before half-time to take an unlikely lead to the sheds.

And Wests stretched their lead with a late flurry to ensure the two competition points flew back over the Tasman with them.

Doueihi stood tall for the victors, setting up two tries with line breaks from deep in his own half and tallying 208 running metres, more than anyone else on the park.

Lock Alex Twal also stood out, while England international Kai Pearce-Paul and first-gamer Faaletino Tavana both crossed.

The result marks the joint venture’s first victory in New Zealand since 2018, and snaps the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak in this match-up.

As well as Metcalf, Andrew Webster also welcomed back Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (concussion), Pompey (personal reasons) and Chanel Harris-Tavita (concussion) to the squad that beat Newcastle in their first away trip of 2026 last Saturday.

On Marshall’s teamsheet, ex-Bronco Madden made his first Tigers appearance since 2022 after Luai hurt his knee in the loss to South Sydney. Latu Fainu also returned from a shoulder reconstruction and Tavana lined up for his NRL bow on the wing.

The match stuck to the script early, as Nicoll-Klokstad crossed for the opener inside ten minutes then a neat Boyd ball gift-wrapped four points for Jacob Laban.

But the momentum shifted when referee Adam Gee sent Pompey to the bin for denying Tavana a quick 20-metre restart.

New Zealand survived the ten minutes unscathed but found themselves behind at the break.

First Doueihi’s long-range bust sent Tavana away for a try on debut, then a Madden bomb beat Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Pearce-Paul swooped on the scraps.

And seconds before the half-time hooter, Royce Hunt overpowered a swarm of blue jumpers to secure the lead.

The Warriors hunted a reply but the Bunker denied Laban on the end of a Boyd grubber and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak off a Boyd bomb.

Instead, with 20 minutes remaining, Doueihi broke the line deep in his own half to release Jahream Bula.

Nicoll-Klokstad’s second try with eleven minutes on the clock got the hosts back in it, although Boyd’s missed conversion left them eight points adrift.

Doueihi combined with Luke Laulilii to set up Madden and all but secure victory, the half also adding his fourth and final goal.

Then in the 80th minute, Sunia Turuva added some cream to the cake.

GAMESTAR: With no Jarome Luai by his side, Adam Doueihi guided the Tigers to a famous upset with two try assists, nine tackle breaks and a game-high 208 running metres.

GAMEBREAKER: With just seconds on the clock, Sunia Turuva slid into the right corner to finish Wests’ triumph in style.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

21 Taine Tuaupiki

2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

3 Adam Pompey

5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

6 Luke Metcalf

7 Tanah Boyd

8 James Fisher-Harris

9 Wayde Egan

10 Jackson Ford

11 Leka Halasima

12 Jacob Laban

13 Erin Clark

Subs

14 Sam Healey

15 Mitchell Barnett

16 Demetric Vaimauga (not used)

17 Tanner Stowers-Smith

18 Marata Niukore

20 Chanel Harris-Tavita (not used)

Tries: Nicoll-Klokstad (10, 69), Laban (16)

Goals: Boyd 1/3

Sin bin: Pompey (19) – professional foul

TIGERS

1 Jahream Bula

5 Luke Laulilii

3 Sunia Turuva

4 Heamasi Makasini

19 Faaletino Tavana

6 Jock Madden

7 Adam Doueihi

8 Terrell May

9 Api Koroisau

10 Fonua Pole

11 Samuela Fainu

12 Kai Pearce-Paul

13 Alex Twal

Subs

2 Jeral Skelton (not used)

14 Tristan Hope (not used)

15 Sione Fainu

16 Royce Hunt

17 Alex Seyfarth

21 Latu Fainu

Tries: Tavana (33), Pearce-Paul (36), Hunt (40), Bula (60), Madden (74), Turuva (80)

Goals: Madden 4/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-4, 10-10, 10-16; 10-22, 14-22, 14-28, 14-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Jacob Laban; Tigers: Adam Doueihi

Penalty count: 9-3

Half-time: 10-16

Referee: Adam Gee

Attendance: 24,246