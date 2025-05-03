Adrian Lam’s bold statement after Leigh Leopards’ Magic win

ADRIAN LAM saw Leigh Leopards win a fifth successive game and declared: “I don’t think we’re anywhere near where we want to be.”

Leigh moved, at least temporarily, up to second in Super League and have a Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves to look forward to next.

But after a scrappy win over Catalans Dragons to open Magic Weekend, coach Lam said: “There’s a long way to go.

“In the way we can connect as a team, I don’t think we’re anywhere near where we want to be.

“The effort areas are there, they turn up for each other. That’s what I’m really happy about.

“But I’m also really patient because I know it will take some time.

“As long as we won today, whether it was one point or 20 points didn’t matter.

“We had a lot of change this week and disruption. I thought the performance was going to be clunky and to get to the end in front I was grateful.

“Coming in and out the same day was difficult and we had a sluggish start. The goal-kicking (by Ben McNamara) certainly made a massive difference as well.”

Leigh have been managing a number of injuries and Lam said of making some late calls: “One of them was in the dressing room before kick-off. The others were at captain’s run.

“Ben was a late change yesterday, he said he wanted to play against his dad’s team!”

Lam also had praise for prop Joe Ofahengaue, who made 154 metres and four tackle busts on his debut while making all 24 attempted tackles.

“He was very good. He had his moments in the game,” said the Leopards boss.

“Any player who comes from Australia takes a long time to get used to the conditions, the weather and the style of rugby here. Today’s weather was more like he’s used to so that helped.

“I think he’ll play a big part for us moving forward.”