Adrian Lam’s reaction after Leigh Leopards ‘schooled’ by Hull KR

ADRIAN LAM said Leigh Leopards were “schooled” by Hull KR in their top-of-the-table clash.

Leigh fell to a 30-0 defeat, their first loss of the season.

“It was out of character, frustrating, disappointing and we’ve got a lot to learn,” said coach Lam.

“Today we were off. We’ve done that a couple of times when we’ve been here (at Hull KR).

“I’ve said my piece in the dressing room already and will keep that private in our group, but it’s just disappointing that there was no identity of us today.

“Hull KR are probably the leading team in the competition. We got schooled in every area. The last part of the first half we didn’t deal with it.

“The concern is around why we didn’t turn up today.”

Willie Peters said: “Keeping a side like Leigh to zero is a difficult thing to do but the players have done it again.

“It’s a credit to what they do in the season and what they do in the week. We focus on our defence and we got that right.

“We scored a couple of late tries in the first half and we needed to.

“This group is very good at being able to come back after adversity. We put in another performance that we are proud of.”

Mikey Lewis returned to the team and played a starring role, including two tries and five goals.

Peters added: “It was good to see him slot them over with his goal-kicking and he’s starting to get into a bit of a groove.

“His best will be ahead once he gets some games under his belt. I was pleased to see him get a couple of tries, but there are other things in his game that we value more.”