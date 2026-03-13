Alex Johnston breaks NRL try-scoring record in South Sydney Rabbitohs defeat

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 26 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 18

TOM SMITH, Allianz Stadium, Friday

ALEX JOHNSTON surpassed Ken Irvine’s all-time try-scoring record despite the Roosters’ win over arch rivals South Sydney.

James Tedesco’s 80th-minute try sealed the Chooks’ win, but this game will be remembered for Johnston’s runaway score in the 41st minute – his 213rd career try – which took him past Irvine’s long-standing record.

The 31-year-old winger levelled Irvine’s mark late in the first half, then made history less than a minute into the second, galloping 40 metres down the left touchline on the end of a David Fifita-engineered Latrell Mitchell bust.

Thousands of joyous fans invaded the pitch in celebration despite stern pre-game warnings from officials and even Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, forcing a 15-minute delay.

When the teams returned, the Tricolours notched two tries to one to vanquish their bitter rivals.

On the Roosters’ teamsheet, Robert Toia returned from a foot complaint to replace Billy Smith, who hurt himself in an e-bike accident on Thursday. Back-rower Angus Crichton brought up his 200th appearance against the club he debuted for a decade ago.

For the Bunnies, Ashton Ward’s ankle injury brought Jayden Sullivan into halfback.

After Sam Walker missed a gettable penalty shot, halves partner Daly Cherry-Evans opened the scoring, dancing through Souths’ goal-line defence to claim his first try in red, white and blue.

And the Chooks were well on top when Daniel Tupou cut in from the left flank to pierce the Rabbitohs again.

Johnston grabbed his first of the evening nine minutes before the break to get South Sydney back in it, thanks to the trusty combination of Cody Walker and Mitchell.

Then within 60 seconds of the restart, we witnessed scenes rarely if ever seen before.

David Fifita’s offload found Mitchell, who then put his outside man away for his record-breaking 213rd try.

Johnston was swamped by team-mates and fans before both sides retreated up the tunnel to let the crowd subside.

Even Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese – who used to be a South Sydney board member – entered the field with his entourage during the celebrations.

This was the first time the Australian try-scoring record had been broken since 1969, when Irvine moved past Harold Horder’s 152.

Irvine’s tally of 212 had stood since his retirement in 1973, following 236 games with North Sydney and Manly.

Johnston re-emerged from the sheds wearing a fresh jumper featuring a gold number to commemorate the achievement.

However, his opposite number Mark Nawaqanitwase quickly got the Roosters back in front, capitalising on some quick hands by James Tedesco and Toia to find the right corner.

Mitchell coughed up a silly ruck penalty to gift Sam Walker two points off the boot.

But the Bunnies refused to give up. Jack Wighton speared an inch-perfect grubber kick to Campbell Graham on the right flank, then Mitchell curled a tricky conversion to narrow the margin the margin to two points with nine minutes to play.

However, a deft Cherry-Evans kick to Tedesco under the sticks sealed the Roosters’ victory in the final minute.

GAMESTAR: Alex Johnston scored his second try – the 213rd of his career – to break Ken Irvine’s all-time try-scoring record and spark chaotic scenes of celebration.

GAMEBREAKER: The Roosters spoiled Johnston’s party at the death when Daly Cherry-Evans found James Tedesco with a brilliant grubber kick.

MATCHFACTS

ROOSTERS

1 James Tedesco

2 Daniel Tupou

4 Robert Toia

19 Fetalaiga Pauga

5 Mark Nawaqanitawase

6 Daly Cherry-Evans

7 Sam Walker

8 Naufahu Whyte

9 Benaiah Ioelu

10 Lindsay Collins

11 Angus Crichton

12 Siua Wong

13 Egan Butcher

Subs

14 Connor Watson

15 Blake Steep

16 Nat Butcher

17 Salesi Foketi

18 Cody Ramsey (not used)

21 Tom Rodwell (not used)

Tries: Cherry-Evans (17), Tupou (27), Nawaqanitawase (52), Tedesco (80)

Goals: Walker 5/6

RABBITOHS

1 Jye Gray

2 Alex Johnston

3 Latrell Mitchell

4 Jack Wighton

5 Campbell Graham

6 Cody Walker

7 Jayden Sullivan

8 Tevita Tatola

9 Bronson Garlick

10 Keaon Koloamatangi

11 David Fifita

12 Euan Aitken

13 Cameron Murray

Subs

14 Peter Mamouzelos

15 Tallis Duncan

16 Lachlan Hubner

17 Sean Keppie

18 Latrell Siegwalt (not used)

19 Moala Graham-Taufa (not used)

Tries: Johnston (31, 41), Graham (70)

Goals: Mitchell 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6; 12-12, 18-12, 20-12, 20-18, 26-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: James Tedesco; Rabbitohs: Alex Johnston

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Adam Gee

Attendance: 41,424