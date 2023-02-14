All 12 televised fixtures this weekend including Hull KR’s clash with Wigan Warriors and St Helens’ World Club Challenge

THERE will be 12 televised fixtures this weekend including Hull KR’s clash with Wigan Warriors and St Helens’ World Club Challenge fixture against Penrith Panthers.

The NRL’s Pre-Season Challenge has been in full flow having kicked off last week with Saints still in with a shot of that $100,000 prize with a win over St George Illawarra Dragons.

Meanwhile, Hull KR will kick off Channel 4’s Super League coverage with a home fixture against the Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

Here are all the televised fixtures for this weekend:

Thursday 16th February

7:30pm Sky Sports Main Event | Arena

Super League

8:00pm Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

​

Friday 17th February

6:50am Sky Sports Arena | 6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

6:55am Newcastle Knights v Parramatta Eels

​

8:55am Sky Sports Arena | 8:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

9:00am Sydney Roosters v Manly Sea Eagles

​

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

​

Saturday 18th February

4:25am Sky Sports Arena | 4:00am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season (Charity Shield)

4:30am St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs

​

6:30am Sky Sports Main Event | Arena | Mix

6:45am Channel 4

6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season (World Club Challenge)

7:50am Penrith Panthers v St Helens

​

9:00am Sky Sports Arena | 9:00am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

9:10am Brisbane Broncos v North Queensland Cowboys

​

12:30pm Channel 4

Super League

1:00pm Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

​

Sunday 19th February

1:45am Sky Sports Mix | 1:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

1:50am New Zealand Warriors v Melbourne Storm

​

3:50am Sky Sports Mix | 3:50am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

3:55am Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders

​

5:55am Sky Sports Mix | 5:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

6:00am Canterbury Bulldogs v Cronulla Sharks

​

7:55am Sky Sports Mix | 8:00am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

8:05am The Dolphins v Gold Coast Titans