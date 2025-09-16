All 130 Super League players that have received penalty points so far in 2025

THE RFL introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary for the 2025 season.

The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points, with charge grades now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for twelve months.

Points are allocated as followed:

Grade A – 1 point

Grade B – 3 points

Grade C – 5 points

Grade D – 12 points

Grade E – Refer to Tribunal

Here is the tariff for the points:

0-2 No further action

3-5 Fine

6-8 1 match suspension

9-11 1 match suspension and a fine

12-14 2 match suspension

15-17 2 match suspension and a fine

18-20 3 match suspension

21-23 3 match suspension and a fine

24-26 4 match suspension

27-29 4 match suspension and a fine

30-32 5 match suspension

33-35 5 match suspension and a fine

36-38 6 match suspension and a fine

39-41 7 match suspension and a fine

42-44 8 match suspension and a fine

45-47 9 match suspension and a fine

48-50 10 match suspension and a fine

51-53 11 match suspension and a fine

54+ 12 match suspension plus and a fine

However, when an offence adds points to a player’s record that leads to the player receiving a sanction – either a fine or a suspension – the number of points added to their record for that offence will be reduced by 50%.

This is to recognise that the player has previously served a sanction however there remains a percentage of points on the player’s record to acknowledge that they have committed previous misconduct.

130 Super League players have received points so far this season, with one club having 11 players currently on points.

Here is the spread across the division:

Castleford Tigers – 10

Liam Horne – 38

Jeremiah Simbiken – 8.5

Innes Senior – 7.5

Alex Mellor – 5.5

George Lawler – 4

Joe Westerman – 3

Muizz Mustapha – 2.5

Chris Atkin – 1

George Griffin – 1

Joe Stimson – 1

Catalans Dragons – 15

Elliott Whitehead – 10.5

Tevita Pangai Junior – 7

Alrix Da Costa – 6.5

Chris Satae – 6

Franck Maria – 5.5

Oliver Partington – 5

Jordan Dezaria – 3

Ben Garcia – 4.5

Luke Keary – 3

Romain Navarrete – 3

Tariq Sims – 3

Matthieu Laguerre – 2

Nick Cotric – 1

Tommy Makinson – 1

Fouad Yaha – 1

Huddersfield Giants – 8

Taane Milne – 7.5

Sam Hewitt – 5

Zac Woolford – 4.5

Fenton Rogers – 4

Leroy Cudjoe – 3.5

Adam Clune – 3

Matt Frawley – 3

Ashton Golding – 3

Hull FC – 11

Yusuf Aydin – 8.5

Jordan Rapana – 7.5

Amir Bourouh – 6

Jack Ashworth – 5

Liam Watts – 4.5

Cade Cust – 4

Matty Laidlaw – 4

Jordan Lane – 3.5

Liam Knight – 3

Jed Cartwright – 1

Herman Ese’ese – 1

Hull KR – 13

Rhyse Martin -16

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 16

Tyrone May – 13

Jez Litten – 5.5

Dean Hadley – 4.5

Eribe Doro – 3.5

Michael McIlorum – 3.5

Mikey Lewis – 3

Tom Davies – 3

Sauaso Sue – 3

Peta Hiku – 1

Sam Luckley – 1

Elliot Minchella – 1

Leeds Rhinos – 11

Joe Shorrocks – 15.5

Tom Holroyd – 10.5

Mikolaj Oledzki – 6

Keenan Palasia – 4

Brodie Croft – 3

Sam Lisone – 3

Jack Sinfield – 3

James Bentley – 2

Ash Handley – 2

Jake Connor – 1

Cooper Jenkins – 1

Leigh Leopards – 12

Edwin Ipape – 6

Alex Tuitavake – 6

Owen Trout – 5

Matt Davis – 3

Lachlan Lam – 3

Darnell McIntosh – 3

Gareth O’Brien – 3

Josh Charnley – 2.5

Ethan O’Neill – 2.5

Joe Ofahengaue – 1

Aaron Pene – 1

Tesi Niu – 1

Salford Red Devils – 12

Finley Yates – 21

Loghan Lewis – 18

Shane Wright – 4.5

Jayden Nikorima – 4

Matty Foster – 3

Neil Tchamambe – 3

Toby Warren – 3

Jack Darbyshire – 1

Chris Hankinson – 1

Chris Hill – 1

Harvey Makin – 1

Kallum Watkins – 1

St Helens – 12

George Delaney – 6

Moses Mbye – 4

Daryl Clark – 3

Matty Lees – 3

Agnatius Paasi – 3

Tristan Sailor – 3

Noah Stephens – 3

Morgan Knowles – 1

Jonny Lomax – 1

Curtis Sironen – 1

Alex Walmsley – 1

Matt Whitley – 1

Wakefield Trinity – 7

Isaiah Vagana – 8

Mason Lino – 5.5

Max Jowitt – 4

Josh Griffin – 3

Mike McMeeken – 3

Jack Croft – 1

Caius Faatili – 1

Warrington Wolves – 9

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 17.5

Luke Yates – 15

Rodrick Tai – 4

Jordy Crowther – 3

Adam Holroyd – 3

Ryan Matterson – 3

Paul Vaughan – 2

Matt Dufty – 1

Dan Russell – 1

Wigan Warriors – 10

Ethan Havard – 6.5

Tyler Dupree – 5.5

Adam Keighran – 5.5

Luke Thompson – 4.5

Kaide Ellis – 3

Kruise Leeming – 3

Liam Byrne – 1

Zach Eckersley – 1

Liam Farrell – 1

Brad O’Neill – 1