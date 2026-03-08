All square between James Newton’s Whitehaven and Midlands Hurricanes

WHITEHAVEN 20 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 20

JORDAN WEIR, Ortus REC, Sunday

INTERIM coach James Newton couldn’t decide whether this was a point gained or dropped as Whitehaven made it three from two matches.

“I’m not sure – I’m just proud of these lads,” said the former player who took the hot seat in the wake of Anthony Murray’s departure following the previous week’s 20-0 home win over Rochdale.

Newton won’t have been impressed about the start his side made. They conceded two tries in the opening seven minutes.

Centre Owen Restall powered over from short range on the left-hand edge before an acrobatic finish on the opposite side by Aidan McGowan.

Newton must at least have been relieved that Lewis Else couldn’t added the extras to either.

The home side hit back at the end of the first quarter through captain Connor Holliday, who scored a similar try to that against Midlands near the end of last season. Holliday was the fastest to react to a deft kick from Ciaran Walker, who landed the conversion.

However the Hurricanes struck again before the half-time hooter as Tom Wilkinson crashed over during a second successive set on the Cumbrians’ line. Sully Medforth took over kicking duties but failed with his effort, so it was 12-6 at the break.

The second half started in the same fashion as the first with Midlands on top, and they were rewarded for their efforts with some clever short-side play from Else enabling Toby Warren to cross the whitewash eleven minutes in.

The visitors added the first conversion of the afternoon when Medforth was true from the left-hand touchline.

It was 18-6 at that point, but by 61 minutes, Whitehaven were level.

The first of back-to-back converted scores followed individual brilliance from on-loan Barrow centre Seth Woodend.

Some more neat short-side play give the youngster an opportunity to break down the right and he outpaced Matty Chrimes and rounded fullback Todd Horner to touch down between the sticks and leave Walker with a straightforward goal.

Walker also provided the try assist with a delicate grubber when Ethan Bickerdike scored. With a mass of bodies diving for the ball around the line, the centre was in the correct position. Walker again converted for 18-18.

The sides traded penalties in the closing stages, the first by Walker before Medforth struck.

In the final minute, referee Luke Bland adjudged Medforth to be taken out on the halfway line after an attempted chip over the top and blew for a penalty.

The halfback placed the ball on the kicking tee as the hooter sounded. His effort fell short into the hands of Cole Walker-Taylor and Whitehaven sensed an opportunity. The fullback kicked the ball forward, but it was collected by Chrimes.

GAMESTAR: Whitehaven forward Brad Brennan’s second stint was a real catalyst for the home side to get to back into the contest.

GAMEBREAKER: Sully Medforth’s penalty miss after the hooter meant it ended even.

MATCHFACTS

WHITEHAVEN

18 Cole Walker-Taylor

19 Dave Eccleston

28 Seth Woodend

4 Ethan Bickerdike

2 Mitchell Todd

6 Ciaran Walker

7 Jack Newbegin

16 Brad Brennan

9 Ellison Holgate

10 Jordan Thomson

11 Connor Holliday

23 Ben Pearce

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

35 Jackson Smith

12 Rio McQuistan

24 Lewis Brown

32 Liam Williamson

Tries: Holliday (20), Woodend (57), Bickerdike (61)

Goals: Walker 4/4

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

18 Owen Restall

23 Aidan McGowan

5 Luis Roberts

19 Sully Medforth

7 Lewis Else

8 Jon Luke Kirby

14 Brandon Moore

10 Tyler Dickinson

11 Tom Wilkinson

20 Toby Warren

16 Zeus Silk

Subs (all used)

9 Aiden Roden

13 Mikey Wood

28 Isaac Shaw

24 Sam Bowring

Tries: Restall (4), McGowan (7), Wilkinson (31), Warren (51)

Goals: Else 0/2, Medforth 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 6-8, 6-12; 6-18, 12-18, 18-18, 20-18, 20-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of The Match

Whitehaven: Brad Brennan; Hurricanes: Zeus Silk

Penalty count: 7-6

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Luke Bland

Attendance: 590