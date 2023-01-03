Another Championship opener set to be live-streamed for rugby league viewers

THE 2022 season was a watershed in terms of TV, free-to-air and subscription coverage of Super League, Championship and League One rugby league.

With Sky Sports, Channel 4, Premier Sports and Our League all broadcasting live games throughout the three tiers, rugby league coverage experienced its greatest exposure yet.

Now, heading into the 2023 Championship season, more action is set to grace rugby league fans’ screens.

It has been confirmed that Barrow Raiders’ opening fixture of the 2023 Betfred Championship season at home to Toulouse Olympique will be streamed on the RFL’s OurLeague platform, with the Round One clash taking place on Saturday 4 February at 3pm.

It means that there will be two Round One games broadcast of the Championship over the first weekend of February, with Keighley Cougars taking on Featherstone Rovers on Monday 6 live on ViaPlay – formerly Premier Sports.

With the Leigh Leopards earning promotion at the end of the 2022 season, the second tier is set to be hotly contested as the likes of Featherstone, Keighley, Toulouse Olympique, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers are just some of those set to fight it out for a place in Super League.