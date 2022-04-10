TV ratings show women’s Rugby League a huge hit with viewers in Australia

As Sydney Roosters claimed the NRL Women’s Premiership crown with a 16-4 win over St George Illawarra in the Grand Final at Redcliffe, TV ratings data in Australia has shown a significant surge in interest in the competition.

In the last NRLW season in 2020 (the 2021 season having been cancelled because of the pandemic) the average match audience on terrestrial broadcaster Channel Nine was about 98,000 and on Foxtel about 35,000.

So far this season, the average audience on Channel Nine has exceeded the combined average for both broadcasters in 2020.

An average of around 150,000 have tuned in to watch matches on Channel Nine, representing a 53 per cent increase in viewers.

And on Foxtel, most games are attracting between 50,000 and 60,000 viewers.

The combined average of more than 200,000 represents a 50 percent increase on 2020, rivalling the figures for NRL and AFL matches that are played in early timeslots on Saturdays and Sundays.

The numbers appear to vindicate the NRL’s decision to expand the NRLW competition to eight teams in 2023 and ten in 2024.

“Probably the last couple of years, the girls are starting to get a bit more profile,” Jillaroos coach Brad Donald told the Sydney Morning Herald.

