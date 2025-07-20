Australia coach for Ashes Test Series with England revealed

AUSTRALIA will be led by Kevin Walters for the end-of-season Ashes Test Series with England.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which has reported that Walters will join on just a three-game deal for when the Kangaroos visit UK shores in October and November.

Former New South Wales coach Brad Fittler was considered to be in pole position for the post before he opted to pull out of the race.

After being axed as Brisbane Broncos head coach last year, Walters has been out of a coaching job ever since – but he did have success with the Queensland club.

Walters coached Brisbane to an NRL Grand Final and also had success at Origin level – winning his first two series as Queensland boss.

If successful in the Ashes Series, Walters would be in pole position to land the job on a permanent basis ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.