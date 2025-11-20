Australia pair on men’s shortlist as Golden Boot nominees revealed

ASHES-WINNING duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant have made the five-player shortlist for the men’s Golden Boot.

International Rugby League have selected the Australian playmakers alongside New Zealand pair Dylan Brown and Joseph Tapine, plus Payne Haas of Samoa.

It means there will be a first-time winner of the prestigious award, which is based upon international performances over the year.

Halfback Munster won the Fulton-Reilly Award as player of the Ashes series while fellow Melbourne Storm man Grant was also influential in the 3-0 whitewash over England from hooker.

Brown produced a series of excellent displays at halfback as the Kiwis won the Pacific Cup, and has been recognised alongside loose-forward Tapine.

Haas impressed for beaten Pacific finalists Samoa following the former Kangaroos prop’s switch of allegiance.

No England player was even on the 18-man longlist named a fortnight ago, following their disappointing Ashes performance on home soil.

The women’s Golden Boot has also been reduced to five contenders, with the sole English name on the longlist – Isabel Rowe – not making the cut.

Three of the Australia side which retained the Pacific Cup are contenders in back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale, winger Julia Robinson and fullback Tamika Upton.

Fullback Apii Nicholls, of Pacific runners-up New Zealand, and playmaker Chantay Kiria-Ratu, who helped Cook Islands qualify for the World Cup, complete the shortlist.

There are six players in contention for the wheelchair award, three of them English.

Jack Brown (the inaugural winner in 2019), Nathan Collins and Rob Hawkins (who claimed last year’s Golden Boot) all contributed well to a 2-0 Ashes victory in Australia.

The hosts’ efforts in that series have been recognised by nominations for Bayley McKenna and Zac Schumacher, while Celtic Cup-winning Ireland player Joe Calcott is also in contention.

Each award will be decided by an expert panel.

Men: Dylan Brown (New Zealand), Harry Grant (Australia), Payne Haas (Samoa), Cameron Munster (Australia), Joseph Tapine (New Zealand)

Women: Yasmin Clydsdale (Australia), Chantay Kiria-Ratu (Cook Islands), Apii Nicholls (New Zealand), Julia Robinson (Australia), Tamika Upton (Australia)

Wheelchair: Jack Brown (England), Joe Calcott (Ireland), Nathan Collins (England), Rob Hawkins (England), Bayley McKenna (Australia), Zac Schumacher (Australia)