Australian publication claims St Helens star Tristan Sailor will “surely be monitored by NRL clubs”

AUSTRALIAN publication, Fox Sports, has claimed that St Helens’ new signing Tristan Sailor will “surely be monitored by NRL clubs” following his electric start to the 2025 season.

Sailor, whose name is synonymous with rugby league given that his father is former NRL star Wendell Sailor, joined Saints ahead of the 2025 Super League season from Brisbane Broncos.

Whilst with the Broncos, the 26-year-old impressed when replacing the injured Reece Walsh during Brisbane’s 2024 NRL campaign.

And having now started the 2025 campaign in good form, Fox Sports claims that “he will surely be monitored by NRL clubs and could be one to watch for a return home in the near future.”

Sailor was handed the number 6 shirt for this season, forming a new-look spine alongside Jack Welsby at fullback, Jonny Lomax in the halves and Daryl Clark at hooker.

So far, Saints have racked up three wins from four league games whilst Paul Wellens’ side are also in the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals with a fixture against Warrington Wolves on the horizon.