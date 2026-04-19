Barrow Raiders up to second with comeback win over Halifax Panthers

BARROW RAIDERS 26 HALIFAX PANTHERS 20

PADDY McATEER, Speed Competitions Stadium, Sunday

LUKE BROADBENT saved the day for Barrow with a crunching tackle on Ben Crooks in the closing seconds as Halifax tried desperately to close a six-point gap.

The Raiders’ win in this rearranged match – their eighth victory in nine in the Championship – put them second in the table.

The Panthers were in total command in the first half and went into the break with a 14-4 lead.

However the game was turned on its head between the 47th and 49th minutes, with Barrow taking a 16-14 lead.

It became 22-14 not long after, then 26-14 on 68 minutes – before Zack McComb’s try and Crooks’ goal made for an interesting final four minutes.

Halifax took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first 40, although Barrow had produced the first threat when Ryan Johnston released Tee Ritson, who made good yards to cut through the cover, only for his inside pass to go to ground.

With six minutes on the clock, Adam O’Brien passed to Will Brough, and from his long ball, Ben Will went in, but too far out for Brough to convert.

In a rare Barrow attack, Josh Wood sent out a long delivery to Curtis Teare, but within striking distance of the line, he dropped the ball.

Matty Costello went close in a second raid, but he lost possession when over the line.

Halifax survived and pushed hard at the other end of the field, with Australian halfback Jesse Soric a constant threat.

They doubled their tally after 21 minutes, when a long pass from Brad Walker was intercepted by Alfie Lindsey, who covered more than 50 metres and dotted down, although Brough again failed from the tee.

Amid more pressure, O’Brien went for the line, but he was halted, while when Barrow did manage to fashion a chance, Teare was bundled into touch.

Halifax went further ahead after half an hour. A pass intended for Will hit a Barrow defender, and in like a flash was Soric. Brough landed a touchline goal.

Barrow forward Jarrad Stack was held up over the line. but from the play-the-ball, Johnston and Walker combined to tee up Teare for a try.

The hosts started the second half firing on all cylinders, and Stack crashed over by the posts, with Walker converting.

Then Barrow moved the ball swiftly out to Ritson, who pulled clear and passed to Johnston, who raised the roof by diving over the line. Walker tagged on the two for 16-14.

The lead was increased on 56 minutes, when following a high ball from Johnston, Costello crossed and Walker converted.

After Charlie Emslie went close, Luke Cresswell created the chance for Teare to claim his second and make it 26-14. Walker’s kick hit an upright.

Halifax stayed in the hunt, and McComb forced his way over for Crooks to convert and give his side hope. Crooks then broke away, but up stepped Broadbent to make his vital tackle.

GAMESTAR: Barrow fullback Luke Cresswell took a string of high kicks with calmness and was strong in both defence and attack.

GAMBREAKER: Luke Broadbent’s last-minute tackle on Ben Crooks as he threatened the home line.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

5 Luke Broadbent

4 Curtis Teare

3 Shane Toal

25 Tee Ritson

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

10 Joe Bullock

9 Josh Wood

32 Harvey Makin

11 Ellis Robson

12 Matty Costello

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

15 Charlie Emslie

16 Greg Richards

17 Alex Bishop

30 Jarrad Stack

Tries: Teare (33, 68), Stack (47), Johnston (49), Costello (56)

Goals: Walker 3/5

PANTHERS

1 Will Brough

5 Alfie Lindsey

19 Zack McComb

11 Ben Crooks

3 Ben Will

6 Jesse Soric

9 Adam O’Brien

18 Hugo Salabio

7 Curtis Davies

12 Owen McCarron

13 Jacob Fairbank

21 Ben Forster

8 Will Calcott

Subs (all used)

15 Connor Davies

16 Jimmy Morgan

20 Vila Halafihi

24 Matty Fletcher

Tries: Will (6), Lindsey (21), Soric (30), McComb (76)

Goals: Brough 1/3, Crooks 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 0-14, 4-14; 10-14, 16-14, 22-14, 26-14, 26-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Luke Cresswell; Panthers: Jesse Soric

Penalty count: 3-2

Half-time: 4-14

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 1,718