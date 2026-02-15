Barrow Raiders whitewash Whitehaven in the mud

WHITEHAVEN 0 BARROW RAIDERS 30

JORDAN WEIR, Ortus REC, Sunday

BARROW remained at the top of the table as they shut out their Cumbrian rivals in a contest which provided a reminder of the pre-summer era.

The wet weather in the build-up to the game had thrown it into doubt, but on a tricky surface, the Raiders put in a five-try performance to record a third win from three in the league.

Whitehaven were their own worst enemy with ball in hand, and are bottom of the pile after a third league defeat in three.

The scoring started at the end of the first set after Barrow broke downfield when a Ryan Johnston kick over the top was collected by Tee Ritson and the speedy winger outpaced his opposite number.

Ritson was hauled down but a play later, the visitors shifted the ball left to right and former Whitehaven centre Curtis Teare was the benefactor as the home defence couldn’t recover fast enough to stop him. Brad Walker nailed the touchline conversion – his first of five goals from five attempts.

Barrow stayed on the front foot on their return to league action after Challenge Cup defeat against Super League York.

And they doubled their lead before the end of the first quarter through captain Johnston, who got a fortunate ricochet as a kick was blocked, and made the most of it by dancing around the defence and grounding the ball.

The match became more even as conditions steadily worsened, but neither side could change the scoreboard before the half-time hooter.

The second period featured another early score as Barrow struck again when Matty Costello was able to force his way over from less than a metre out, the forward showing his versatility by becoming dummy-half and scooting over.

Barrow further extended their lead on 53 minutes, when Johnston grabbed his second by taking full advantage of Whitehaven’s fullback being out of position and chipping the ball over the top before collecting and grounding it between the posts.

The game was then stopped for 15 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd, both sides heading back to the changing rooms.

After the resumption, Barrow capped a comfortable afternoon as Costello once again scored from acting half against a tiring defence, this time wide out.

Whitehaven battled hard late on with plenty of possession close the Barrow line thanks to a gifting of penalties and forcing goal-line drop-outs, but couldn’t pierce the opposition defence.

GAMESTAR: Barrow captain Ryan Johnston was the lynchpin of his side’s attack, causing issues across the field.

GAMEBREAKER: The conditions, with the pitch resembling more a bog than a rugby league field. Both sides struggled with it at times.

MATCHFACTS

WHITEHAVEN

18 Cole Walker-Taylor

5 Jay Weatherill

2 Mitchell Todd

4 Ethan Bickerdike

19 Dave Eccleston

6 Ciaran Walker

7 Jack Newbegin

8 Jake Pearce

9 Ellison Holgate

10 Jordan Thomson

11 Connor Holliday

12 Rio McQuistan

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

20 Marc Shackley

16 Brad Brennan

15 Ellis Nixon

24 Lewis Brown

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

2 Andrew Bulman

4 Curtis Teare

5 Luke Broadbent

25 Tee Ritson

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

10 Joe Bullock

9 Josh Wood

8 Tom Walker

11 Ellis Robson

12 Matty Costello

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

14 Aiden Doolan

30 Jarrad Stack

16 Greg Richards

15 Charlie Emslie

Tries: Teare (2), Johnston (16, 53), Costello (45, 61)

Goals: B Walker 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12; 0-18, 0-24, 0-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of The Match

Whitehaven: Mitchell Todd; Raiders: Ryan Johnston

Penalty count: 13-5

Half-time: 0-12

Referee: Adam Williams