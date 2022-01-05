BBC live matches revealed for first two rounds of Challenge Cup

The matches that will be streamed live by the BBC in the opening two rounds of the 2022 Challenge Cup have been confirmed.

In the first round, which features amateur sides exclusively, The Army will be shown live when they head to Wigan club Orrell St James on Saturday 15th January for a 12.30pm kick-off.

The second round takes place two weeks later with League One sides entering the competition, and a tie between two professional clubs will be shown.

Rochdale Hornets, who are will be marking the centenary of their 1922 Challenge Cup triumph, host Midlands Hurricanes, who will be playing their first competitive fixture since rebranding, on the BBC on Sunday 30th January, kick-off 1pm.

Both matches can be watched on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app, continuing their groundbreaking streaming of the early rounds of the competition in recent years.

The full draws for the first and second round of the Challenge Cup can be found here.