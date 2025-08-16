Bevan French ‘not ready’ as Matt Peet breaks down Wigan Warriors’ defeat

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet admitted it would have been foolish to have risked Bevan French against Hull KR.
French has not been available since the defeat away at Wakefield Trinity in June with a calf problem, but he had been named in the 21-man matchday squad for the past two weeks.
Peet knew fellow halfback Jack Farrimond would miss the game with a shoulder problem with many expecting French to return, but Peet said: “He is not ready.
“I would (have played him) if I could, but it would have been foolish. He’s not fit.”
Peet had no problem with the outcome of the game as he felt Hull KR were deserving of their 6-10 victory, although he was disappointed with a few aspects of the game.
“I thought the best team won,” added Peet. “It was a real tough contest and both teams gave everything as you would expect.
“Hull KR put us under pressure, partly through their quality and intensity in defence and partly through our own errors.
“If we had managed to pinch anything at the end, it probably would have been against the run of play in terms of what you would expect with the basics of winning a game of rugby league, especially at this level.”