Boxer Josh Warrington to take part in half-time contest when Wolves host Leeds Rhinos

BOXER Josh Warrington will take part in a half-time challenge at Warrington Wolves’ game against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

The two-time featherweight world champion hails from Leeds and will appear at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in what Wire are dubbing a ‘Warrington v Warrington’ showdown.

Warrington – the boxer – will race against the mysterious ‘Wire Flyer’, who has previously taken on celebrities including Adam Hills and Stuart Pearce.

The Warrington-Leeds clash is the 5000th in Super League history.