Brad Arthur and Luke Robinson react to Leeds Rhinos’ emphatic win over Huddersfield Giants

BRAD ARTHUR labelled Leeds’ 26-0 shutout triumph over Huddersfield Giants as an “ugly win” but was delighted that a fifth successive victory sees winning becoming a “habit” for the Rhinos.

Tries from Harry Newman, Morgan Gannon, Brodie Croft and Mikolaj Oledzki saw Leeds keep apace with Wigan Warriors in the race for second spot in Betfred Super League and reel off a second victory to nil after last week’s 34-0 win over Hull FC.

“It was an ugly win but we’ve got some good habits around finding ways to win, which is pleasing,” said the Leeds head coach.

“I was pleased with our defence but I thought in our attack we just lacked a little bit of intent. We didn’t carry with enough venom or hunger, so we had nothing fast to place off and our execution and timing was a bit off, We were scrappy with the ball.

“But winning is becoming a habit for us, which is good. When we put ourselves under pressure, we don’t panic and we know that we can turn them away defensively. It wasn’t great but it was a win and it’s hard to win every week, so we’ve got to enjoy it.”

Huddersfield boss Luke Robinson paid credit to Leeds, who claimed an 18th win of the year to further cement their chances of a home play-off tie.

“Leeds have been playing red hot,” he said, “and they’re one of the form teams in the competition.

“I thought we got a response from last week,” Robinson added, following last weekend’s 48-2 rout by Wakefield.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflected the game. I don’t think that was how the game panned out.

“The weight of possession eventually took its toll. I thought our lads defended gallantly. At one point, we defended 34 tackles in our 20 before Leeds scored. I thought that was indicative of the lads’ attitude following on from last week.

“Our effort was great and we kept turning up for each other defensively over and over again.”