Brad England double drives Keighley Cougars to victory over Whitehaven

KEIGHLEY COUGARS 26 WHITEHAVEN 14

CHRISTIAN LEE, Cougar Park, Sunday

BRAD ENGLAND crossed twice as Keighley stormed to victory over their fellow strugglers.

The game was tied at 10-10 at half-time, but the secondrow’s tries, after a score for Brad Holroyd, sealed a valuable two points for the Cougars.

Keighley struck first but not before they were handed a major reprieve by Whitehaven.

Mitchell Todd broke the line and, with just Connor Sayner to beat, he found Jay Weatherill on his outside, but he inexplicably spilled the ball, missing out on what looked to be a certain try.

Moments later, Keighley’s kick on the last deflected off a Whitehaven man to Izaac Farrell and they had the numbers to ship the ball wide and find Junior Nuu, who crossed for the first try of the game on twelve minutes.

Matty Beharrell kicked the first of three goals from five attempts.

The home side had their second shortly after when Max Anderson-Moore spilled the ball under pressure from Holroyd and it fell into the grateful arms of Junior Sa’u, who found the line despite the best efforts of two defenders.

Keighley continued to dominate as the half progressed, however two late tries from Whitehaven changed the complexion of the game.

Debutant Joe Lowe, who had looked dangerous in fleeting moments, showed both strength and guile to break through the Keighley line.

Faced with Sayner, he kicked forward for the onrushing Weatherill, who made up for his earlier error by safely gathering and touching down in front of the travelling fans.

Moments before half-time, a dummy at the line created time and space for Weatherill to dive over wide out for his second try.

Dan Abram failed with his first conversion attempt, but nailed the second to square things up.

Despite Whitehaven’s recovery, Keighley began the second half the stronger, and after going close through Sa’u, restored their lead on 53 minutes via Holroyd.

Advancing on a retreating Whitehaven defence, the home side put the ball through hands and Holroyd had space to place the ball down, although Beharrell was wide with his conversion attempt.

With the game firmly in the balance, Keighley put the result beyond doubt as England crossed for those two scores, both improved.

Beharrell broke free of Connor Holliday’s attempted tackle and found England charging through the space vacated. He juggled the ball several times but eventually gathered and dived over.

Once again Beharrell was involved as his attempted pass deflected off a Whitehaven man and back into the hands of Keighley. Sayner found England, who was too strong close to the line.

Whitehaven fought hard in the closing stages and were rewarded with a consolation score when Anderson-Moore dived over on the hooter.

GAMESTAR: Brad England shone for Keighley with two second-half scores. He also helped to lay the platform for victory with some damaging carries through the middle.

GAMEBREAKER: England’s two quickfire scores helped transform Keighley’s lead from a slender four points to a more comfortable 16.

MATCHFACTS

COUGARS

32 Connor Sayner

2 Brad Holroyd

4 Junior Sa’u

3 Adam Ryder

19 Junior Nuu

6 Izaac Farrell

43 Matty Beharrell

10 Mark Ioane

9 George Flanagan

33 Jack Teanby

11 Brad England

12 Lachlan Lanskey

14 Harry Bowes

Subs (all used)

44 Oli Burton

29 Lucas Green

16 Jordan Schofield

28 Bobby Hartley

Tries: Nuu (12), Sa’u (17), Holroyd (53), England (58, 62)

Goals: Beharrell 3/5

WHITEHAVEN

6 Dan Abram

5 Jacob Weatherill

32 Mitchell Todd

2 Joe Hartley

22 Max Anderson-Moore

4 Ethan Bickerdike

31 Joe Lowe

8 Jake Pearce

9 Ellison Holgate

10 Jordan Thomson

11 Connor Holliday

19 Rio McQuistan

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

24 Josh Blinkhorn

16 Brad Brennan

17 Karl Garner

18 Aaron Turnbull

Tries: Weatherill (28, 37), Anderson-Moore (79)

Goals: Abram 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-4, 10-10; 14-10, 20-10, 26-10, 26-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cougars: Brad England; Whitehaven: Joe Lowe

Penalty count: 3-3

Half-time: 10-10

Referee: Denton Arnold