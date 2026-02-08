Bradford Bulls overcome London Broncos in well-matched affair

LONDON BRONCOS 8 BRADFORD BULLS 26

CALLUM WALKER, Cherry Red Records Stadium, Sunday

BRADFORD marched into the Challenge Cup fourth round with a hard-fought victory over a dogged London.

The Broncos have been tipped by most to win the Championship at a canter, and their quality was on show throughout here.

While many observers were tipping a Super League scalp to be taken, the Bulls can be proud of the way they withstood numerous charges before turning the screw late on.

Brandon Webster-Mansfield and Neil Tchamambe replaced Robert Mathias and Elliot Wallis from the Broncos’ league victory over Oldham seven days earlier, with Connor O’Beirne partnering Dean Hawkins in the halves.

There were eleven new signings in the Bradford line-up, with three of those – Ethan Ryan, Rowan Milnes and Eribe Doro – making second debuts after returning to the club since their promotion.

And it was the Bulls that struck first in the sixth minute, Caleb Aekins giving Jayden Okunbor an easy run in. Rowan Milnes couldn’t convert but the visitors led 4-0.

London could have hit back shortly after, yet Liam Tindall couldn’t take in Morea Morea’s cut-out pass.

Bradford almost punished that error, with Caleb Aekins striding 70 metres to lay the platform for Zac Fulton to go close, but the hosts were able to keep their line intact.

It was even throughout the first half and London deserved to level proceedings around the midway point. A tremendous Luke Smith offload found Finley Glare who shimmied his way past Milnes for a fine score. Dean Hawkins somehow missed the conversion from in front as the score remained 4-4.

The Bulls should have retaken the lead on the half-hour mark after Joe Mellor dropped the ball with the whitewash begging before Ebon Scurr went close with a rampaging run.

It was Jason Demetriou’s side, however, that went into the break 8-4 up with a fantastic four-pointer on the hooter. After the ball went through numerous pair of hands, including a superb Luke Smith offload, Tindall crossed in the corner, though Morea this time sent the conversion wide.

Bradford almost decimated that four-point deficit immediately following a Morea error, whilst Epel Kapinias knocked on inches from the line for the hosts.

Kurt Haggerty’s men were able to take the lead on 48 minutes, though, with Aekins sending over Andy Ackers following a neat Mellor run. Milnes converted to make it 10-8.

The visitors should probably have stretched that lead just before the hour when Joe Keyes scythed through the Bradford defence, but Gairo Voro was able to rescue the situation.

Bradford’s next attack, however, yielded points to take their advantage to eight. A nice right-to-left shift ended with Waqa Blake feeding Ryan with a pin-point grubber, and Milnes made it 16-8 with the boot.

It’s fair to say the Bulls were now on the front foot with Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Lewis Bienek off injured for London, and Dan Russell capitalised on more stellar Mellor work to dot down.

Milnes converted expertly, though he failed to add the extras when Blake somehow fought off two tacklers to crash over with two minutes left.

The final score didn’t really reflect the Broncos’ efforts and endeavours, but Bradford’s resilience and ruthlessness eventually paid off.

GAMESTAR: Joe Mellor was at the heart of everything Bradford did well.

GAMEBREAKER: Ethan Ryan’s try just after the hour ensured London had to score twice to win.

MATCHFACTS

BRONCOS

1 Morea Morea

5 Liam Tindall

4 Alex Max

20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield

26 Neil Tchamambe

7 Dean Hawkins

6 Connor O’Beirne

8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard

14 Finley Glare

16 Epel Kapinias

11 Luke Smith

12 Jack Croft

15 Sadiq Adebiyi

Subs (all used)

10 Emarly Bitungane

18 James Meadows

23 Gairo Voro

24 Lewis Bienek

Tries: Glare (23), Tindall (39)

Goals: Hawkins 0/1, Morea 0/1

BULLS

1 Caleb Aekins (D)

2 Jayden Okunbor

3 Esan Marsters (D)

4 Waqa Blake

5 Ethan Ryan (D2)

18 Joe Keyes

7 Rowan Milnes (D2)

8 Ryan Sutton (D)

9 Andy Ackers (D)

10 Loghan Lewis (D)

11 Dan Russell (D)

12 Zac Fulton

13 Joe Mellor (D)

Subs (all used)

14 Mitch Souter

15 Eribe Doro (D2)

16 Ebon Scurr

17 Ed Chamberlain (D)

Tries: Okunbor (6), Ackers (48), Ryan (61), Russell (73), Blake (78)

Goals: Milnes 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 4-4, 8-4; 8-10, 8-16, 8-22, 8-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Finley Glare; Bulls: Joe Mellor

Penalty count: 8-2

Half-time: 8-4

Referee: Marcus Griffiths