Bradford Bulls pull off astonishing victory over lacklustre Catalans Dragons

BRADFORD BULLS 28 CATALANS DRAGONS 10

KEITH McGHIE, Bartercard Odsal, Friday

AN astonishingly dominant opening half earned Bradford their first Super League victory in over 11 years.

Not since September 7, 2014 had two members of the Europe’s top table last served up rugby league at the iconic Odsal Stadium, with ten thousand people turning out to greet them.

The Bulls took control through three tries and six goals before the break and, despite a second-half rally from the shellshocked Catalans, the hosts scored one more try and held on for a treasured maiden victory.

Having pushed Hull FC so close the previous Saturday, the Bulls had every reason to be confident against their French visitors, whose equally much-changed personnel savoured a comfortable 26-10 victory against Huddersfield Giants in a rain-lashed Perpignan.

The Bulls were without winger Jayden Okunbor and forward Dan Russell, both through knee injuries sustained in East Yorkshire, plus Joe Keyes, who was replaced at stand-off by Luke Hooley, with Ethan Ryan returning from a rib injury to make his second debut for the club after seven years away, coincidentally his 100th appearance for the Bulls.

Dragons’ captain Ben Garcia was serving a one-match suspension, with Wigan-loaned Tiaki Chan making his second debut for the Dragons as his replacement.

Andy Ackers opened the scoring, working his way through a cluster of defenders to touch down with Rowan Milnes adding the first of six goals from seven attempts.

Milnes tagged on three simple penalties and the momentum was all with the Super League newcomers, albeit four times champions in a previous life, as the Dragons problems were compounded by handling errors, a restart which flew out of play on the full and a succession of penalties.

Catalans did have Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui go close with video replays inconclusive after referee Liam Rush gave a ‘no try’ on the field.

But, the momentum was all with Bradford and a clean break down the Bulls’ left edge was taken on by Caleb Aekins for Waqa Blake to finish off.

Then Aekins himself sliced diagonally through to score again before the hooter, with a defender barely touching him, and Milnes’ two conversions made it 24-0 at the break.

The Dragons finally got onto the scoreboard when Solomona Faataape dived between the posts four minutes into the second-half with Toby Sexton converting.

The hitherto back-peddling visitors were almost in again when Josh Simm broke clear but supporting Nick Cotric was brought down a metre from the line.

Sexton would then touch down a bobbling ball after confusion in the Bulls defence behind the line, and, as if by a magnetic force pulling towards the Rooley Lane end of the ground, it was now the Bulls kicking dead form the restart.

But, the momentum swung once more when Tommy Makinson stepped into touch as he went to score in the corner.

The Bulls themselves had a potentially pressure relieving Esan Marsters try ruled out after lengthy video scrutiny but Blake claimed his second try shortly afterwards when following up a deftly palmed-back Milnes high kick to the corner.

The Dragons pressed again but determined defence saw the Bulls home for a standing ovation.

GAMESTAR: Caleb Aekins – always lively and involved.

GAMEBREAKER: Bradford’s third try just before the half-time hooter put the Bulls in seemingly total control at 24-0.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Caleb Aekins’ thrilling diagonal burst had the Bradford crowd in ecstasy at half-time.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Caleb Aekins (Bradford)

2 pts Waqa Blake (Bradford)

1 pt Joe Mellor (Bradford)

MATCHFACTS

BULLS

1 Caleb Aekins

23 Connor Wynne

3 Esan Marsters

4 Waqa Blake

5 Ethan Ryan

22 Luke Hooley

7 Rowan Milnes

8 Ryan Sutton

9 Andy Ackers

10 Loghan Lewis

12 Zac Fulton

17 Ed Chamberlain

23 Joe Mellor

Subs (all used)

14 Mitch Souter

15 Eribe Doro

16 Ebon Scurr

25 Eliot Peposhi

18th man (not used)

13 Leon Ruan

Also in 21-man squad

18 Joe Keyes

20 Brandon Douglas

21 Sam Hallas

Tries: Ackers (8), Blake (33, 61), Aekins (39)

Goals: Milnes 6/7

DRAGONS

1 Charlie Staines

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Nick Cotric

4 Solomona Faataape

22 Josh Simm

6 Toby Sexton

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Tevita Satae

9 Alrix Da Costa

17 Romain Navarrete

20 Zax Lipowicz

12 Ben Condon

19 Kruise Leeming

Subs (all used)

15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui

16 Josh Allen

30 Alexis Lis

31 Tiaki Chan (D2)

18th man (not used)

14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

Also in 21-man squad

21 Matthieu Laguerre

10 Julian Bousquet

18 Harvey Wilson

Tries: Faataape (44), Sexton (54)

Goals: Sexton 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 10-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0; 24-6, 24-10, 28-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulls: Caleb Aekins; Dragons: Toby Sexton

Penalty count: 7-2

Half-time: 24-0

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 9,992