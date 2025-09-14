Bradford Bulls victory sets up Featherstone Rovers rematch

BRADFORD BULLS 22 FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 8

THOMAS ALDERSON, Odsal Stadium, Sunday

BRADFORD BULLS ended their regular season campaign with a tough win over Featherstone, taking good form into the play offs where they’ll face the same opponents again in a do or die clash.

The Bulls came into the game knowing they would finish third on the ladder, with the outcome of the game influencing only who they would play.

Having rested six players, Bradford made a number of errors, but their ability to defend their line and then go through the gears was impressive, scoring three tries late in the piece that saw Rovers fall to sixth place, setting up a rematch five days later.

For Featherstone, despite battling hard until the end with key play makers missing, the loss saw Halifax leapfrog them on the day.

Bulls boss Brian Noble was delighted with the result after his side showed great resilience late in the game.

“We can certainly help ourselves a lot more than we did today, but we defended really well which is really pleasing,” he said.

“Featherstone came with a decent game plan which didn’t trouble us, and the quality of our team came through in the end.

“We can improve our kicking game, but I’m thrilled with the win, and we’ll look forward to taking on Featherstone again next week,” he added.

Despite the loss, Rovers head coach Paul Cooke was proud of his side.

“I thought we were really brave and I’m proud of the players,” he said.

“To lose two to HIAs and activate the 18th man, with no halves, we couldn’t have done it much tougher but we’re looking forward to coming back on Friday.

“One thing I never question is the side’s togetherness. We’re a team, we’re one in all in and we’re looking forward to coming back here ready to go.”

It was a physical start to the game as both sides looked to assert their authority and the visitors were forced into an early reshuffle, losing Josh Hardcastle and Connor Jones to head knocks in the first half, bringing James Glover in as 18th man.

It was Rovers who took the lead after 15 minutes through former Bull Danny Addy, who slotted a penalty goal from close range.

The visitors kept applying pressure on the Bradford line, but the Bulls defence kept turning up to repel their opponents time and time again.

After being starved of field position, the hosts worked down field and Luke Hooley slotted a long range penalty to lock up the scores at half-time.

Featherstone grabbed the first try off the game soon after the break to retake the lead, with a break from Clay Webb providing Glover with space to put Connor Barley in for a converted score.

Addy tried to put Rovers two scores up, but his field goal attempt sailed wide and that was as good as it got for Rovers, as the Bulls clicked into gear late in the game to take control with three quick tries.

Joe Keyes darted over from close range to level up the scores before Tom Holmes joined him on the scoresheet, taking a lovely pass from Mitch Souter to put the hosts in front for the first time.

Hooley nudged his side further in front with a penalty before Kieran Gill raced in for Bradford’s third successive try to seal a hard fought win.

GAMESTAR: Sam Hallas was everywhere for Bradford, punishing Rovers with his defence in a fine display.

GAMEBREAKER: Bradford’s second try in as many minutes put the Bulls in front and broke the back of Featherstone.

MATCHFACTS

BULLS

26 Luke Hooley

37 Jayden Okunbor

6 James Meadows

25 Bayley Liu

4 Kieran Gill

1 Tom Holmes

7 Joe Keyes

15 Logan Bayliss

14 Mitch Souter

10 Ebon Scurr

11 Zac Fulton

22 Eliot Peposhi

18 Sam Hallas

Subs (all used)

19 Tyran Ott

20 Ronan Michael

35 Zane Musgrove

30 Jamie Gill

Tries: Keyes (71), Holmes (75), K Gill (80)

Goals: Hooley 4/4, Meadows 1/1

ROVERS

24 Bailey O’Connor

23 Connor Wynne

5 Gareth Gale

20 Josh Hardcastle

– Connor Barley

13 Danny Addy

1 Caleb Aekins

8 Gadwin Springer

9 Will Jubb

10 Jimmy Beckett

11 Brad Day

17 Clay Webb

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

14 Connor Jones

15 Sitaleki Akauola

19 Robson Stevens

21 Jordan Williams

18th man (used)

29 James Glover

Tries: Barley (52)

Goals: Addy 2/2

Field goals: Addy 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 2-2; 2-8, 8-8, 14-8, 16-8, 22-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulls: Sam Hallas

Rovers: Clay Webb

Penalty count: 8-7

Half-time: 2-2

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 3,684