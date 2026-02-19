Brisbane Broncos ‘didn’t get out of the blocks’ admits Michael Maguire

DEFEATED Brisbane Broncos boss Michael Maguire paid tribute to Hull KR but admitted: We can’t keep doing this to ourselves.

The NRL champions were rated huge favourites to win a third world title when they faced the Robins in Hull on Thursday.

But they spluttered badly when it mattered most meaning KR – playing their first World Club Challenge – were crowned 30-24 victors in a pulsating contest.

Error-ridden Brisbane fell 30-4 behind before a rousing response in the final quarter almost resulted in one of the most remarkable comebacks in rugby league history.

Magnanimous ex-Wigan Warriors boss Maguire said: “Congratulations, Hull KR. They jumped out of the blocks, put pressure on us early and we didn’t get with them at the start.

“They scored some tries. If you’re going to wait until the end of the game, over and over, eventually it’ll hurt you.

“We made three errors and they scored three tries. You’ve got to get the little parts of your game right and we didn’t.

“As much as we came back at the end there, we can’t keep doing that.”

Brisbane have made a name for themselves as the Comeback Kings after fighting from behind to win three games running, culminating in their stunning NRL Grand Final win over Melbourne Storm last term.

They hadn’t had a warm-up game before the World Club Challenge but Maguire maintained: “That’s an excuse.

“We prepared well, we practiced hard. Hull KR just got us at the start. And we didn’t have the time [in the end].

“We had the momentum but if you do the hard work at the start, you don’t put yourself in that [losing] position.

“We need to realise that before round one [of NRL].”

On what disappointed him most, the former Kiwis boss added: “I just know the capability of the team.

“And we didn’t get out of the blocks. That’s what we pride ourselves on so it is disappointing.”

Asked how Rovers would fare in the NRL, after becoming the third English club in as many years to win the World Club Challenge after St Helens and Wigan, he said: “Well, they just beat us.

“I don’t want to make a comment in too much detail, but they’ve just beaten us. That tells the story.”