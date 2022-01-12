Broadcast deal agreed for League 1 and Women’s Super League

The RFL have agreed a broadcasting deal with The Sportsman that will see 20 matches streamed live from across a range of competitions.

League 1 and Women’s Super League matched are included in the deal, along with the Women’s Challenge Cup and the Wheelchair Super League and Challenge Cup.

The Sportsman will also continue their coverage of the men’s Challenge Cup after streaming matches last season.

Their first game of the season will be this Saturday (15 January) when two prestigious amateur clubs go head-to-head in the first round of the Challenge Cup, with Rochdale Mayfield hosting Wigan St Patricks (kick-off 2.15pm).

The Sportsman will also pick a second-round tie to stream, while further games from other competitions will be confirmed in the other weeks.

Their coverage can be watched on a dedicated YouTube channel, ‘The Sportsman Rugby League’.

“We were delighted by the response of Rugby League fans when The Sportsman showed several ties in the Betfred Challenge Cup last year, so it’s a really positive step forward that they will be covering so many more games from different competitions in 2022,” said Mark Foster, the RFL’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“There is such a range of great Rugby League to look forward to, and this additional coverage of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup and Super League, and of the Wheelchair game, will help to raise excitement and awareness ahead of the World Cups in the autumn.

“The return of 28 teams representing Community Rugby League is one of the highlights of the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup after their Covid-enforced absence last year, so it’s fitting that The Sportsman will start their coverage with one of the First Round ties which kick off the season – involving two clubs who show the strength and importance of Community Rugby League in Rochdale Mayfield and Wigan St Patricks.”