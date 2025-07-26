Rugby league legend Ray French dies aged 85

RAY FRENCH, regarded by a generation as the voice of rugby league, has died at the age of 85.

French was involved in the sport for six decades and best known as the BBC’s top commentator for almost 30 years.

As a player, he represented St Helens and Widnes as well as earning four Great Britain caps.

In recent years French – who was made an MBE for services to rugby league in 2011 – lived with dementia.

Born in St Helens in 1939, French represented his country in rugby union before league, playing all four of England’s matches in the 1961 Five Nations.

He swapped his hometown’s 15-a-side team for its league club that summer and won five finals in six seasons with the Saints as an uncompromising back-rower.

After playing in Lancashire Cup triumphs in 1961, 1963 and 1964, French was an integral part of the squad which did the double of league championship and Challenge Cup in the 1965-66 season.

However it was only after moving to Widnes, with whom he spent four years, that he earned Great Britain representation, featuring in two Test wins against France in early 1968 before being on the losing side against Australia and New Zealand in that year’s World Cup down under.

After leaving Widnes in 1971, French combined his day job as an English teacher at Cowley school with developing a career in the media, starting with BBC Radio Merseyside.

He worked alongside legendary commentator Eddie Waring as a television summariser for two years before succeeding Waring as the BBC’s main man in 1981.

French called 27 successive Challenge Cup finals between 1982 and 2008, as well as numerous international series and World Cups, and continued to work for local radio until 2019.

When he hung up the microphone, he said: “You can’t beat playing, obviously, but there’s nothing better than going out, watching a rugby league game and having a natter with players, spectators and friends. It’s not work.”

Dave Woods, who succeeded French as the BBC’s rugby league commentator, said: “He injected incredible warmth and passion in his commentary and journalism.

“He was a star player of his era in both league and union. Just a wonderful, kind and humble man. You always wanted to be in his company.”

Jonathan Davies, who “got his head back” for a “magnificent try” in a 1994 Great Britain win over Australia at Wembley memorably described by French, later worked with him for the BBC and also paid tribute.

“Really sad news of the passing of my friend and legend, rugby player and broadcaster,” said Davies.

“He was such a lovely man. I hope the RL appreciated what great work he did for the game.”