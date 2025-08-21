Can Hull KR win the Shield and the Super League title?

In the new edition of the League Express Podcast Jake Kearnan and League Express editor Martyn Sadler talk about Hull KR’s dramatic win over the Wigan Warriors in a top-of-the-table clash but they caution the Robins that Wigan were without stars Bevan French and Junior Nsemba, which is unlikely to happen if the two clubs meet again in the play-offs.

They discuss the fact that Payne Haas has chosen to represent Samoa over Australia and they consider the impact of this news on the Pacific Cup involving Samoa, Auckland and New Zealand in October.

They also talk about Sydney Roosters’ Billy Smith putting his hand up for Shaun Wane’s England side.

They discuss Salford Red Devils’ cancelled fixture against Wakefield Trinity and they speculate on which clubs could join Super League in 2026.