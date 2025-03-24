Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi eyeing up Super League move

CANBERRA RAIDERS hooker Danny Levi is eyeing up a move back to Super League, League Express understands.

The 29-year-old made a big impression in the northern hemisphere when he spent just one season with the Huddersfield Giants in 2022, registering 30 appearances for the Super League club.

However, Levi returned to Australia at the end of that season for family reasons, linking up with Canberra where he has gone on to make 27 appearances in two-and-a-half years.

That being said, the Samoa international is currently on the periphery under Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart, with Levi having only made one appearance for the Green Machine in 2025 so far.

With Tom Starling and Owen Pattie in front of Levi at present, the chances of breaking through into the first-team seem slim for the 29-year-old.

As such, Levi is contemplating moving back overseas where he still has a burgeoning reputation, and, at the age of 29, still has a lot of rugby left in him.

It also helps that the Samoa international is out of contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Levi began his career with Newcastle Knights, debuting for the NRL side back in 2015 and going on to play 83 times for the Hunter club.

In 2020, the hooker moved to Manly Sea Eagles where he played just one season before making the transfer to Brisbane Broncos.

Levi would play just nine times for the Broncos in 2021 as Huddersfield came calling for 2022.