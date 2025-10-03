Canberra Raiders winger Albert Hopoate set to make Super League move

CANBERRA RAIDERS winger Albert Hopoate is set to make a move to Super League side Warrington Wolves – if he passes a medical.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that the 24-year-old is firmly in Sam Burgess’ sights after Warrington abandon their chase of Gold Coast Titans outside back Brian Kelly.

However, Hopoate’s move is not certain given his extensive injury problems in the past, with the winger currently out with an ACL injury suffered way back in March.

The 24-year-old debuted for Manly Sea Eagles during the 2020 NRL campaign and has gone on to make 41 NRL appearances altogether, having spent the last four seasons with Canberra in the capital.

The Wolves have already signed Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors), Tevita Pangai Junior (Catalans Dragons) and Toafofoa Sipley (Manly Sea Eagles), but Burgess has been keen to strengthen his outside backs following a disappointing Super League campaign in 2025.