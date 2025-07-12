Canterbury Bulldogs edge North Queensland Cowboys in thriller

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 8 CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 12

CALLUM WALKER, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday

IN an almost grandiose finals battle, Canterbury did just enough to inflict defeat on a Cowboys side that bombed a number of chances with the Bulldogs leaping into third on the NRL ladder.

All of the 20 points were scored in the first half, with Zac Laybutt breaking the deadlock on 16 minutes with a brilliant weaving run to the line.

Scott Drinkwater converted, and he was on target again moments later when Murray Taulagi was chopped down whilst hunting a Tom Dearden bomb.

At 8-0 down, the Bulldogs finally found some rhythm after Taulagi had promoted the ball to the line with a double movement and it was up to Matt Burton to provide a delicate grubber for Jacob Preston to run onto and dot down.

Burton converted as the visitors reduced the deficit to just two at 8-6. But, with the hooter in sight, a searching Bulldogs attack ended with Jethro Rinakama crossing in the corner as Burton made it 12-8 with the boot.

The Cowboys should have replied instantly following the resumption but Drinkwater knocked on with the line begging, and wasted chances from Laybutt and Jeremiah Nanai enabled Canterbury to hold on for a priceless two points.

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 4 Zac Laybutt, 22 Murray Taulagi, 5 Braidon Burns, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 7 Tom Dearden, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Griffin Neame, 11 Reuben Cotter, 12 Jeremiah Nanai, 13 Harrison Edwards. Subs (all used): 14 Karl Lawton, 15 Thomas Mikaele, 16 Kai O’Donnell, 17 Coen Hess

Tries: Laybutt (16); Goals: Drinkwater 2/2

BULLDOGS: 1 Connor Tracey, 2 Jacob Kiraz, 3 Bronson Xerri, 5 Enari Tuala, 24 Jethro Rinakama, 6 Matt Burton, 7 Toby Sexton, 8 Max King, 9 Reed Mahoney, 10 Samuel Hughes, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Jacob Preston, 20 Jaeman Salmon. Subs (all used): 13 Bailey Hayward, 15 Harry Hayes, 16 Josh Curran, 22 Kurtis Morrin

Tries: Preston (36), Rinakama (40); Goals: Burton 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 8-6, 8-12; 8-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cowboys: Braidon Burns; Bulldogs: Matt Burton

Penalty count: 7-3; Half-time: 8-12; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 18,778