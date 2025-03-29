Canterbury Bulldogs lead the NRL with Cronulla Sharks their latest victims

CRONULLA SHARKS 6 CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 20

TOM SMITH, Sharks Stadium, Saturday

BRONSON XERRI snared a double against his former club to help the Bulldogs maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Xerri made his NRL debut for Cronulla in 2019 before returning from a four-year doping ban with Canterbury last season — and his two tries at his old stomping ground silenced Sharks Stadium.

Without stand-off Matt Burton and back-rower Viliame Kikau, deputies Bailey Hayward and Jacob Preston filled the breach with aplomb, hammering Cronulla’s right edge defence to Xerri’s benefit.

Dogs hooker Reed Mahoney was placed on report twice and Sitili Tupouniua was sin-binned for a late hit on Braydon Trindall in a physical and fiery clash.

Another comprehensive victory — their fourth of the campaign — places Canterbury right alongside Brisbane and Melbourne at the pointy end of the ladder.

And their robust defence makes them well equipped to take on the top teams.

This clash loomed as a battle of two sides on the rise, who still have plenty to prove.

While the Bulldogs had already enjoyed professional wins over the Dragons, Titans and Eels, the Sharks have made a wobblier start to 2025.

Cameron Ciraldo is having to do it without key men Burton and Kikau, both sidelined by knee injuries for a month, while Craig Fitzgibbon has injury headaches of his own at Cronulla, with Braden Hamlin-Uele and Siosifa Talakai going down in last Saturday’s win over the Rabbitohs.

At least Sharks workhorse Toby Rudolf made his first appearance of the campaign after off-season shoulder surgery.

Ciraldo also handed an NRL debut to forward Jack Todd, replacing Kurtis Morrin on the bench.

Preston got Canterbury on the board first, juggling a bullet Hayward pass as he pierced Cronulla’s line before regaining control to touch down.

However, the hosts worked their way into the arm wrestle, and eventually broke the Bulldogs’ stoic defence via Kayal Iro in the left corner.

Will Kennedy’s desperation stopped Preston from sending Xerri streaking away — but there was no stopping the ex-Shark moments later, on the end of a smart Preston offload.

The Dogs could’ve had another, if Xerri hadn’t obstructed Sam Stonestreet in the lead-up to Marcelo Montoya’s effort.

Not only did the hosts lose their lead, they lost two key men as well.

Talakai failed a head-injury assessment and Iro limped off with a hamstring complaint, weakening a backline already under siege.

Stephen Crichton targeted replacement centre Daniel Atkinson to put the visitors even further in front early in the second half.

And once Xerri bagged his second — courtesy of another nice ball from Hayward and impressive strength to overpower a wall of black, white and blue jumpers — the contest was as good as done.

The Bunker turned down a potential penalty try to the Sharks, before Tupouniua’s late indiscretion.

This comprehensive victory is Canterbury’s first at this venue since 2011.

GAMESTAR: Bronson Xerri came back to haunt his old club with a try in each half.

GAMEBREAKER: Xerri’s second — combining with Matt Burton’s impressive replacement Bailey Hayward — iced the Dogs’ fourth win to open 2025.

MATCHFACTS

SHARKS

1 Will Kennedy

2 Sam Stonestreet

3 Jesse Ramien

4 Kayal Iro

5 Ronaldo Mulitalo

6 Braydon Trindall

7 Nicho Hynes

8 Addin Fonua-Blake

9 Blayke Brailey

10 Oregon Kaufusi

11 Briton Nikora

12 Teig Wilton

13 Cam McInnes

Subs (all used)

14 Daniel Atkinson

15 Siosifa Talakai

16 Tuku Hau Tapuha

21 Toby Rudolf

Tries: Iro (32)

Goals: Hynes 1/1

BULLDOGS

1 Connor Tracey

2 Blake Wilson

3 Bronson Xerri

4 Stephen Crichton

5 Marcelo Montoya

6 Bailey Hayward

7 Toby Sexton

8 Max King

9 Reed Mahoney

10 Daniel Suluka-Fifita

11 Josh Curran

12 Jacob Preston

13 Jaeman Salmon

Subs (all used)

14 Kurt Mann

15 Harry Hayes

16 Sitili Tupouniua

21 Jack Todd

Tries: Preston (11), Xerri (38, 63), Crichton (46)

Goals: Crichton 2/4

Sin bin: Tupouniua (80) — late tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 6-8; 6-14, 6-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sharks: Addin Fonua-Blake; Bulldogs: Bronson Xerri

Penalty count: 10-6

Half-time: 6-8

Referee: Chris Butler

Attendance: 11,703