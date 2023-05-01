Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker’s Super League move rejected

IT’S that time of the season where clubs actively try and improve their squads either either immediately or for next season.

One of those players who is set to make a move sooner rather than later is Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker Kyle Flanagan with a transfer to the Manly Sea Eagles, where his father Shane is currently assistant coach.

Yet, Flanagan could well have moved to Super League, according to one Australian journalist, with the Bulldogs’ General Manager Phil Gould shopping the halfback to UK sides.

“They’re all in denial at the moment but I know for a fact talks took place on Friday for Kyle to move across there.” Daily Telegraph reporter Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“… Phil Gould has been openly looking for opportunities for Kyle in the English Super League since the beginning of the year. Kyle was a Trent Barrett signing and he’s struggled to make any impression at Canterbury … Kyle won’t be back in that team any time soon.

“… He was really really unhappy about getting dropped but I think Cameron Ciraldo gave him the first eight or nine rounds … he just wants to go in another direction there and it’s probably a move that sorts all parties. He’s probably not going to play a lot of first grade at Manly but they do need a halfback when Cherry-Evans is away.”

Despite being shopped to UK sides, League Express understands that Shane Flanagan vetoed Kyle’s move to the northern hemisphere and now the two will link up once more at Belmore.

Shane had previously explained how his desire to see his son succeed in the NRL was one of the main reasons as to why he had not been interested in taking a coaching job in the UK.