Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last on potential Grant Millington return ahead of crunch Wakefield clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has hinted that he wants to bring Grant Millington into the fold for the West Yorkshire club’s clash against Wakefield Trinity in a fortnight.

The Tigers have won just once all year with opponents Wakefield yet to notch a win in 2023, with the crunch clash at Easter set to be one viewed with eagle eyes.

Millington, who spent over ten years at The Jungle with almost 250 appearances under his belt, recently posted on social media that he would be attending the Wakefield game “with a beer in one hand” and his “boots in the other.”

And, Last said he would like to bring Millington into the fold to perhaps give his players some words of inspiration after a tough start to the season.

“I wouldn’t mind Millo in his hey day! He’s a player I had a huge amount of respect for,” Last said.

“He is very tough and durable and skilful front-rower and will probably go down as one of Cas’ best overseas signings. He served this club with great distinction and he’s a very good player.

“I wouldn’t mind getting his number off him and I wouldn’t mind bringing him into the group for that Wakefield game for a few words of inspiration.

“It’s something I will look to do over the next few days.”