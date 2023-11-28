Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard wants released Hull KR forward Luis Johnson on permanent deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has outlined his desire to make former Hull KR forward Luis Johnson his next signing at The Jungle for Super League 2024.

Johnson is currently training with the West Yorkshire club in a bid to earn a deal – either with Castleford or elsewhere.

The 24-year-old began his career with the Tigers, but failed to make a first-team appearance before being snapped up by the Warrington Wolves in a £45,000 deal.

Now, Lingard wants Johnson to remain with Castleford: “If the budget allowed, I think he’d be a good addition for us,” Lingard told League Express.

“He’s a great kid, trains well and he’s got plenty of potential. He fits in with the group dynamic as well and that’s always key going forward.

“He’s been training with us the past week.”

Johnson did actually join Castleford on loan from Hull KR during the 2023 Super League season, playing three games in what turned out to be a turbulent year for the Tigers.

Lee Radford left The Jungle after just three games with his assistant Andy Last taking over the reins permanently before a set of dismal results paved the way for ex-London Broncos boss Danny Ward to steer Castleford to safety in the last six games of the season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.