Castleford Tigers confirm signing of Hull KR forward

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Albert Vete from Hull KR on a two-year deal.

Tongan international prop Vete played over 50 matches in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm before making the switch to Super League in 2021 with the Robins.

The 29-year-old becomes the first fresh addition to the Castleford squad for 2023, as Lee Radford’s prepares for his second season as head coach.

“He’s something a bit different and has a different shape to what we’ve got in the forward pack at the moment,” said Radford.

“His skillset is really high and speaking to players who he’s played with, the feedback on him off the field is fantastic too.

“We’ve got to try and get the best out of him and try to use his strengths in our team. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”