Castleford Tigers edge York Knights

YORK KNIGHTS 18 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 24

DAVE CRAVEN, LNER Community Stadium, Saturday

BROCK GREACEN’S 58th minute try proved the difference as Castleford Tigers emerged from their slump with a crucial win over York Knights.

Ryan Carr’s side had shipped 50 points in each of their last two games to leave plenty of question marks about their attitude and ability.

But, with exciting full-back Phoenix Laulu-Togaaga’e dazzling, they produced a far more determined display to see off York, rising above them in the table as they picked up only a fourth Super League win of the season.

Knights, who led 18-12 at the break, will rue a series of self-inflicted second-half wounds.

And they also failed to trouble Castleford even when the visitors saw George Hirst sin-binned for a 65th minute high shot on Justin Sangare.

Trailing 24-18 at that point, Mark Applegarth’s side never looked like scoring and they remain stuck on just three wins.

Castleford started brightly with the excellent Hirst going over after just six minutes after hitting a great line off Daejarn Asi’s pass.

But his side immediately conceded after dropping the ball in the restart set, Paul McShane ushering King Vuniyayawa over far too easily from close range.

Tom Weaver did put the visitors back in front with an 18th minute penalty and they quickly added their second try.

Slick handling to the left saw Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Krystian Mapapalangi combine to give Jason Qareqare just enough space to produce a superb finish in the corner for a 12-6 lead.

But York hit back again.

Cody Hunter was the instigator, flinging a quality looping long ball to Scott Galeano on the wing who instantly palmed back inside for Sam Wood to dive in.

Hunter slotted the first of his three goals before Wood turned provider, his classy flick pass seeing Galeano score in the 34th minute.

Hunter’s conversion saw his side go 18-12 ahead but Castleford thought they had levelled at the start of the second half when Toa Mata’afa and Galeano failed to deal with Asi’s hanging kick.

Alex Mellor juggled the rebound and brilliantly fed Laulu-Togaga’e who scrambled over but the video referee ruled Mellor had nudged forward when challenging for the initial kick.

Castleford did cut the deficit, though, after a successful Captain’s Challenge.

Marcus Griffiths ruled Will Roberts had been illegally forced back behind his own goalline.

But the decision was overturned, handing possession to Castleford who quickly punished their opponents, Renouf Atoni barrelling over from 10 metres out after Ash Golding’s switch pass from dummy-half.

When Applegarth’s side cheaply handed the ball back to Castleford again, Denive Balmforth losing possession scurrying out of dummy-half, the visitors struck to take the lead.

Impressive forward Greacen stormed over, holding off a number of defenders to touch down, York’s goalline defence again too fragile.

Weaver improved and the hosts needed Denive Balmforth to be in the right place at the right time to deny another try, intercepting after Laulu-Togaga’e broke through.

Nevertheless, they once more they threw possession away – and then Ata Hingano threw two points away.

His needless shoulder charge on Mellor saw Weaver kick the penalty for a 24-18 advantage.

York were handed a way back in when Hirst was yellow-carded – but they failed to take it.

GAMESTAR: Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e caused York problems all afternoon with his elusive running.

GAMEBREAKER: Brock Greacen’s 58th minute try was the difference.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The skill from Alex Mellor for that disallowed try was class.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Castleford)

2 pts George Hirst (Castleford)

1 pt Alex Mellor (Castledford)

KNIGHTS

1 Toa Mata’afa

5 Scott Galeano

4 Sam Wood

21 Kieran Buchanan

46 David Nofoaluma

37 Cody Hunter

38 Will Roberts

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

27 Matty Foster

12 Jesse Dee

31 King Vuniyayawa

Subs (all used)

6 Ata Hingano

14 Denive Balmforth

15 Xavier Va’a

16 Justin Sangare

18th man (not used

24 Will Dagger

Tries: Vuniyayawa (8), Galeano (26, 34)

Goals: Hunter 3/3

TIGERS

35 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

4 Darnell McIntosh

3 Zac Cini

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

22 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

36 Tyler Dupree

31 Ashton Golding

13 Joe Stimpson

32 George Hirst

12 Alex Mellor

11 Jordan Lane

Subs (all used)

8 Renouf Atoni

10 George Lawler

14 Brock Greacen

27 Cain Robb

18th man (not used)

25 Sam Hall

Tries: Hirst (5), Qareqare (19), Atoni (45), Greacen (58)

Goals: Weaver 4/6

Sin bin: Hirst (65) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-8, 6-12, 12-12, 18-12: 18-16, 18-22, 18-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Toa Mata’afa; Tigers: Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

Penalty count: X-X

Half-time: 18-12

Referee: Marcus Griffiths