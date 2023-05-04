Castleford Tigers forward reveals he was “so close” to moving to Super League rivals

IT’S that time of the year when those rugby league players out of contract at the end fo the year start focusing on their futures.

That is exactly true for Castleford Tigers forward Adam Milner, who has revealed just how close he came to leaving The Jungle about a month ago to join Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity.

“Probably none closer than about four or five weeks ago to Wakefield, I almost said my goodbyes to the players and players were saying let’s make it a performance to remember for Adz. That’s how close it got and then that’s rugby league it can quickly change and swing,” Milner said.

“There were injuries to Cain Robb and Macca (Paul McShane) at the time and it meant me filling at hooker and here I am.

“It probably would have been the right move for myself at the time, featuring off the bench most weeks and playing reduced minutes, the discussion I had with my agent was I needed to be playing regularly and getting myself in the shop window for other clubs.

“But under Lasty I’m really enjoying my rugby and I’m thriving in a new position. I’m playing some of my best rugby there in the back-row.”

Milner also addressed his potential future at the end of the season.

“I’m out of contract this year so it could potentially be my last year but that’s for another day to decide.

|I’ve loved my time at the club, I’m massively passionate about this club too. I’ve seen some good times and bad times and I’ve had such a good ride along the way.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time here at Cas and hopefully there are a lot more to come.”