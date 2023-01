Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors name squads for weekend clashes

CASTLEFORD TIGERS, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors have all named their squads for this weekend’s friendly clashes.

The Tigers will take on Keighley Cougars in Jake Webster’s testimonial clash on Sunday and head coach Lee Radford has named a 28-man squad:

Oliver Agar, Jack Broadbent, Bailey Dawson, Kenny Edwards, Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, George Griffin, Sam Hall, George Hill, Jacob Hookem, George Lawler, Ilikaya Maffi, Jake Mamo, Brad Martin, Nathan Massey, Alex Mellor, Adam Milner, Muizz Mustapha, Hugo Nikhata, Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, Daniel Smith, Alex Sutcliffe, Jordan Turner, Albert Vete, Elliot Wallis, Liam Watts, Aaron Willis

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are taking on the Bradford Bulls in what promises to be a mouthwatering tie, with head coach Ian Watson naming a 24-man squad:

Adam O’Brien, Aidan McGowan, Ashton Golding, Darius Carter, Esan Marsters, George Roby, Innes Senior, Jack Ashworth, Jack Bibby, Jack Billington, Jake Bibby, Jayden Billy, Joe Greenwood, Kieran Rush, Matty English, Nathan Mason, Oli Whitford, Oli Wilson, Olly Russell, Owen Trout, Sam Halsall, Sam Hewitt, Seb Ikahihifo, Will Pryce

The Wigan Warriors will be taking on Whitehaven this weekend and head coach Matt Peet has named 20 players in his squad:

Adam Jones, Alex Sutton, Dylan Kelly-Duffy, Ellis Hobson, Finley Beardsworth, Harvey Wilson, Harvie Hill, Jacob Douglas, Junior Nsemba, Kian McDermott, Kieran Tyrer, Logan Astley, Nathan Lowe, Ramon Silva, Reagan Sumner, Ryan Brown, Tom Forber, Tom MItchell, Tom Ratchford, Zach Eckersley.

Hull FC will be going up against Sheffield Eagles and head coach Tony Smith has named a 25-man squad:

Tex Hoy, Adam Swift, Darnell McIntosh, Jake Clifford, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Joe Lovodua, Joe Cator, Cameron Scott, Ben McNamara, Mitieli Vulikijapani, Josh Griffin, Matty Laidlaw, Davy Litten, Harvey Barron, Will Gardiner, Denive Balmforth, Scott Taylor, Nick Staveley, Brad Dwyer, Lewis Martin, Manoa Wacokecoke, Zach Jebson