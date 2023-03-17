Castleford Tigers interim boss Andy Last on potential new Super League signings

CASTLEFORD TIGERS interim head coach Andy Last grabbed his first win as the Tigers boss last night in a nailbiting 14-8 triumph over Leeds Rhinos.

It wasn’t exactly the best quality of game with a number of errors plaguing the 80 minutes, but Castleford looked like a side possessed and determined to win for their new man in charge.

The difficulties facing Last were apparent before kick-off: not only had this Tigers side lost all four opening games of the 2023 season, but they had lost one of their quota players in Jake Mamo, who retired earlier this week from professional rugby league.

With local rivals Wakefield Trinity already dipping their toe into the loan market with the two-week capture of Huddersfield Giants forward Sam Hewitt, Last was asked whether or not there would be any new signings heading through the doors at The Jungle in the weeks ahead.

“I think everyone is looking,” Last said. “There is an opportunity for us as we’ve got a quota spot and I think there is a bit of cap space, but it’s got to be the right player.

“We don’t want to make a kneejerk reaction to bring someone in. I think if you pick up knocks, the loan market can be helpful and that’s already starting to happen with things starting to happen at other clubs.

“All I know is the group of players that went out there performed like that tonight, continue to perform like that then we will be alright moving forward.”