Castleford Tigers reveal playmaker suffers injury setback as latest on Jacques O’Neill explained

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have given one of the most comprehensive injury and squad updates perhaps ever seen in a Super League season.

A thorough explanation of their sidelined men was produced on the club’s website earlier today with playmaker Callum McLelland amongst those suffering an injury setback.

The playmaker has yet to play a game for the Tigers since his move from Leeds Rhinos two years ago with head physiotherapist Matty Crowther giving the lowdown, saying: “Unfortunately, Cal has hit another stumbling block on his return. We are currently assessing him.”

Meanwhile, when Jacques O’Neill re-signed for Castleford following a stint in the public eye after six weeks on ITV2’s hit show Love Island, there was a great deal of excitement amongst Tigers fans.

However, the Cumbrian star still has a long way to go before he makes his second debut for the West Yorkshire club.

“Jacques is a bit away from getting on the field at the moment. We are working closely with him to try and get him more mobile. Since leaving the Tigers in 2021 with an injury, his career took him to a completely different line of work and coming back into a tough environment is a hard ask.

“We’ve got to try and make him as durable as possible to get him back into a Super League playing environment again.”

Suaia Matagi is currently in New Zealand on compassionate leave following a family bereavement, but he will be expected to link back up with the Tigers in the near future.

More woe for the Tigers sees Elliot Wallis and Niall Evalds sidelined.

“Elliot has got an injury to his pec, and he will see a specialist on Wednesday just to diagnose and see where he is at. It’s a funny sort of injury so we are hoping it will just be a rest period and some rehab before going back into it. Sometimes they can be complicated depending on where the tear is for the healing process, so we’ll see how he gets on at the specialist on Wednesday.”

“Niall is good. He’s just had his first week post-operation after rupturing his pectoral and there’s been no complication with the surgery. He’s looking at around being a good few months away so it will be touch and go whether he will be back for the final run-in of the season for us.”

However, there is good news with the fact that Greg Eden and Alex Mellor are expected to return against the Warrington Wolves in just under a fortnight’s time.

“Greg is getting up to full speed, he’s just ticking off a few return-to-play markers and then he will be in full training and available for selection. Nobody likes missing games and unfortunately, Greg has missed a few over the years so he can’t wait to get back,” Crowther continued.

“Alex is going through his return to play and has passed all the different levels. All he’s got to do is to do a bit of contact work now so as long passes them he be ready to go for next week.”