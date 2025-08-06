Castleford Tigers sign up Jenson Windley on mammoth five-year deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have signed up young starlet Jenson Windley on a mammoth five-year deal.

Windley has played five games for the Tigers since debuting for the club back in 2024, scoring one try in a victory away at Hull FC last season.

The halfback has yet to make a first-team appearance for his hometown club this season and has spent most of the campaign with Sheffield Eagles under former Castleford boss Craig Lingard.

Windley was recalled by Chris Chester ahead of the 40-0 loss to St Helens last week but didn’t play, with the interim Tigers boss hinting that the 18-year-old will feature at some point this season.

With an eye to the future, Windley has now pledged his long-term future to the Tigers.

On the new deal, the teenager said: “It’s special. Rugby is my life, they gave me a shot at Cas and they have been good ever since.”

Chester, who is also the club’s director of rugby, said: “I’m delighted to get an extension sorted for Jenson. He is a young talent who has a bright future in the game.

“Jenson has already experienced first-team rugby at the Tigers and had a brief spell at Sheffield Eagles to gain more valuable game time.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jenson over the next five years and I’m sure he’ll be a regular in the Castleford side for years to come.”