Castleford Tigers, St Helens and Warrington Wolves players banned

CASTLEFORD TIGERS winger Semi Valemei has been given a three-match ban by the match review panel.

Following Saturday’s victory over St Helens, Valemei was charged with Grade E Unnecessary Contact with a Player who is injured or may be injured.

Valemei appeared to touch Noah Stephens when the Saints forward suffered an injury – and subsequently failed an HIA – during the game.

He will now miss Castleford’s upcoming fixtures against Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.

St Helens halfback Jackson Hastings has also received a suspension following that match.

He will be banned for two games for a Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift, an offence which brought him a yellow card on the field.

Hastings will be unavailable for two big Saints games against Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves – the teams they are currently level on points with at the top.

Warrington have also lost a man to suspension in James Bentley, who will sit out their home clash with Hull FC on Friday week after being punished for Grade C Dangerous Contact.

Crucially, no players from Hull KR or Wigan Warriors have been banned – or even charged – ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final.

A further ten Super League players have received penalty points.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

James Bentley (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 6 – 1 Match Suspension

Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.25 – No Further Action

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No Further Action

Ethan O’Neill (Hull FC) – Opposition: Leigh Leppards – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No Further Action

Ben Condon (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition – York Knights – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Kieran Hudson (York Knights) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Jack Welsby (St Helens) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade C Striking – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Semi Valemi (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade E Unnecessary Contact with a Player who is injured or maybe injured – Penalty Points: 18 – Total Penalty Points: 18 – 3 Match Suspension

Matt Whitley (St Helens) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine

Jackson Hastings (St Helens) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 12 – Penalty Points: 13.25 – 2 Match Suspension

Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Penalty Points: 3.75 – Fine

Cesar Rouge (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.75 – Fine

Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine